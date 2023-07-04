Welcome to South Cobb 2023 will be held at Chattahoochee RiverLands trailhead in Mableton

Welcome to South Cobb distributed the following press release about its 2023 festival, to be held at the trailhead for the Chattahoochee RiverLands project:

[Mableton, Ga.]. The Welcome to South Cobb festival celebrates the district’s thriving outdoor and nature-based offerings. From the Chattahoochee River to the Silver Comet Trail to Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre, Six Flags Over Georgia, Sweetwater Creek, Downtown Powder Springs, train watching in Austell, Discovery Park at the Riverline, as well as tennis courts and golf courses, South Cobb has no lack of environmentally friendly spaces.

To boot, the 2023 event on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, is expected to make a big splash on the 8.75-acre site of the new RiverLands Gateway Park. It is the latest of the parcels purchased by the Trust for Public Land to build out the 125-mile Chattahoochee RiverLands Project along the Chattahoochee River. The organization’s four vision objectives are to provide a safe connective corridor, a common ground for all, an ecological refuge and a living legacy for future generations through the project. The Discovery Blvd. and Mableton Pkwy. location will be developed based on the needs and desires of the citizenry through community engagement efforts. Residents will be invited to several charettes to weigh in on the best uses of the property as park space.

In addition to highlighting the tremendous water attraction that is the Chattahoochee River, the festival will have many different activities designed to satisfy the desires of all age groups. Food, music, national entertainment, wine tasting, face painting, eco-friendly fun and education for kids, a cooking demonstration; plus, other surprises will be features of the event. In addition, a focus on water activities, like super soakers, dunk tanks and slides also will make a water-cool and immersive experience.

“The festival was created to showcase the life and identity of South Cobb, to instill ambassadorship for residents and display for tourists what they can look forward to as guests. For residents, this will be a reminder of what the community has. For tourists, this will showcase the beauty of the many green spaces and the river in South Cobb,” says Angelia Pressley, founder, and one of several partners for the event.

The group is eliciting the involvement of South Cobb community to share their stories, stay updated and engage through Instagram, Facebook and the website. The Instagram and FB handle is @welcometosouthcobb, and the website is welcometosouthcobb.com. For more information, please call Louann Simon at 678-744-3862.

Video walk through at the site

Here’s a walk through of the site with event organizer Angelia Pressley: