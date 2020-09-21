Symphony in the City from GSO

The Marietta-based Georgia Symphony Orchestra submitted the following press release announcing their Symphony in the City concert series:

For 70 years, audiences have come to Marietta to see and hear the Georgia Symphony Orchestra. To celebrate this milestone, the GSO is giving the gift of music to the community with the launch of its “Symphony in the City” virtual mini-concert series.

Filmed and edited by GSO music director Timothy Verville, “Symphony in the City” features GSO musician performances filmed at familiar and beloved sites throughout Marietta. The series’ diverse collection of music includes beloved classics to world premieres, pops, world music, great jazz, and choral music. “It is our hope the series will bring joy and a sense of community to help keep people connected while apart,” said Verville.

The “Symphony in the City” episodes will be showcased throughout the GSO’s 70th concert season through Facebook and YouTube, or they can be delivered via email. Additional information may be found at georgiasymphony.org/InTheCity.

Enjoy this GSO 70th anniversary gift of music.

About the GSO:

Founded in 1951 in the music room of Arthur F. Moor’s home in Marietta, the Georgia Symphony Orchestra is entering its 70th season of steady growth, enriching the metro Atlanta community with accessible, critically acclaimed performances and providing educational experiences that instill a lifelong appreciation for the arts. With a large, immensely talented group of both professional and volunteer musicians led by visionary music director and conductor Timothy Verville, the GSO offers imaginative programming that includes internationally recognized guest artists and collaborative performances.

Bringing stellar orchestral, jazz and choral music to diverse audiences, the organization is comprised of the Georgia Symphony Orchestra, the GSO Jazz!, the Georgia Symphony Orchestra Chorus, the Georgia Youth Symphony Orchestra, and Chorus. Reaching over 127 schools from 17 counties in Georgia, our Georgia Youth Symphony Orchestra is the largest youth orchestra program in the Southeast and is one of the top 10 largest such programs in the United States