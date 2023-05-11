Georgia Symphony Orchestra will cap off season with two performances of Carmina Burana

The Marietta-based Georgia Symphony Orchestra distributed the following press release about the conclusion of their 72nd season:

Marietta, GA, May 8, 2023 – The Georgia Symphony Orchestra (GSO) will celebrate the conclusion of its 72nd season with two powerful performances of Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana on May 20 at 8:00 PM and May 21 at 3:00 PM at the Bailey Performance Center at Kennesaw State University.

The performance will feature Cory Schantz, baritone, Diana Thompson-Brewer, soprano, and Nathan Munson, tenor, who will be accompanied by the Georgia Symphony Orchestra, GSO Chorus, GYSO Youth Chorus, and the Atlanta Boy Choir.

An extraordinary work of music, Carmina Burana is most well-known for its memorable opening, “O Fortuna,” which has been featured in films, television and commercials. This magnificent work is the perfect way to end another season of GSO on the highest of notes.

“Throughout its 72 seasons of music and performance, the Georgia Symphony Orchestra has connected our community members with meaningful events, performances and activities that showcase the value and impact of music,” said Suzanne Tucker, Executive Director of the Georgia Symphony Orchestra. “This celebration is especially meaningful to me, as it is my first season as Executive Director, and I get to witness daily the dedication and talent that our members pour into their musical work. To close out another season of GSO with such a powerful performance is priceless. Our patrons are in for a treat.”

Community members are invited to witness an unforgettable performance and celebrate the legacy and impact of GSO.

Tickets for the May 20 and May 21 Carmina Burana performances can be purchased online at georgiasymphony.org/all-events.

For more information, including the event’s program, visit https://www.georgiasymphony.org/event/carmina-burana/.