Andrew Young to keynote the Georgia Symphony Orchestra Celebrity Luncheon fundraiser

Andrew Young Jr., civil rights icon and former ambassador to the United Nations, congressman and mayor of Atlanta, will be the keynote speaker at Marietta-based Georgia Symphony Orchestra‘s annual Celebrity Luncheon Fundraiser.

The event will take place on Saturday, March 18, 2023, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Marietta Country Club, and is open to the public.

Young began his organizing for the Civil Rights Movement as a pastor in the 1950s, encouraging young Black people to register and vote. In 1960 he joined Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in the Southern Christian Leadership Conference where his focus continued to be voter registration. He became a senior aide to King and was arrested for protesting racism and Jim Crow laws in Alabama and Florida.

He was elected to U.S. Congress from Atlanta’s 5th District and was appointed Ambassador to the United Nations in 1977 by President Jimmy Carter.

He served two terms as Atlanta’s mayor beginning with the 1981 election.

Ambassador Young will be joined at the Georgia Symphony Orchestra luncheon by a diverse group of talented local artists, authors, musicians and business leaders.

Guests will enjoy a three-course meal prepared by the Marietta Country Club’s executive chef, Gary Sanderson.

According to the press release for the fundraiser, “The event also will provide a fantastic opportunity for guests to indulge themselves from among an array of silent and live auction goodies, such as rare trinkets and tidbits, stunning fine art and everyday splurges.”

Ticket prices start at $50 and must be purchased in advance online at georgiaaymphony.org/all-events.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the GSO’s performance, youth education and outreach programs.