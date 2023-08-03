Mableton Improvement Coalition to hold second annual Economic Development Summit

The Mableton Improvement Coalition, Mableton’s longtime community advocacy nonprofit, has scheduled its second annual Economic Development Summit for Friday, September 22, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Riverside EpiCenter.

The Riverside EpiCenter is at 135 Riverside Parkway, Austell, GA 30168. Ample free parking is available on site.

The theme of the summit this year is “Navigating Change to Promote Sustainable Economic Development & Growth.”

Notable this year is a listening session with the City of Mableton’s elected officials. This is the first MIC economic summit since the successful vote that led to the incorporation and formation of the new city, and the first since membership in MIC was extended to include all residents living within the new city limits, not confined to the 30126 zip code.

Sessions will include an awards ceremony and multiple entrepreneurial workshops.



Speakers include Todd Gray of Kaiser Permanente, Donna Ennis of the Georgia Artificial Intelligence Manufacturing Technology Corridor (GA-AIM), Sabrina Young Wright of Cobb County Economic Development, Kimberly Irvine Lee of the Urban League of Greater Atlanta, Paul Wilson, Jr of the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs, Cassius Butts of Capital Fortitude Business Advisors, Ford Thigpen of Westside Bank, and many more, including WNBA Great and Author, Maya Moore, and husband, Jonathan Irons.



According to the press release for the event, “The summit will be an engaging event that empowers businesses, fosters collaboration, provides access to resources and promotes a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem across the City of Mableton.”



Program details and registration information can be found by visiting https://www.mableton.org/economic-development-summit.

The entry fee is $50 and includes breakfast and lunch.

About Mableton Improvement Coalition

The Mableton Improvement Coalition describes itself as follows:

The Mableton Improvement Coalition is an all-volunteer, non-partisan, nonprofit community civic organization working to promote activities, enhance communication, and facilitate initiatives that will benefit the community’s welfare and its spirit. It is a group focused on people, community services, and economic development.



For more information about MIC programs and membership, visit https://www.mableton.org



