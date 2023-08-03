Severe thunderstorm watch issued for north Georgia including Cobb County: Aug 3, 2023

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Cobb County and other counties in the region for the evening of Thursday Aug 3, 2023, plus a separate hazardous weather outlook warning of the possibility of damaging winds and very heavy rainfall. The watch is in effect until 9 p.m. EDT.

The counties listed for the severe storm watch are:

BARROW BARTOW BUTTS

CARROLL CHEROKEE CLAYTON

COBB COWETA DEKALB

DOUGLAS FAYETTE FLOYD

FORSYTH FULTON GWINNETT

HARALSON HEARD HENRY

JASPER LAMAR MERIWETHER

MORGAN NEWTON OCONEE

PAULDING PIKE POLK

ROCKDALE SPALDING TROUP

WALTON

What is in the statement?

The hazardous weather outlook accompanying the severe thunderstorm watch gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central

Georgia.

.DAY ONE…This Afternoon and Tonight…

Thunderstorms over north Georgia will expand across North and

Central Georgia this afternoon and tonight. Some storms may be

severe with damaging winds, frequent lightning, and very heavy

rainfall. One or two brief tornadoes cannot be ruled out for North

and Westcentral Georgia. Localized flash flooding is also possible

with extended periods of heavy rainfall and training thunderstorms.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Friday through Wednesday…

Scattered thunderstorms are expected each day through Wednesday,

mainly in the afternoon and evening hours. A few storms may become

strong to severe with damaging winds, frequent lightning, heavy

rainfall and localized flooding.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT…

Spotter activation is not requested but spotters are encouraged

to submit reports of severe weather through the web by going to

weather.gov/atlanta. Please relay any information about observed

severe weather to the NWS.

What is the difference between a watch and a warning?

The National Weather Service describes the difference between a “watch” and a “warning” as follows:

“As the event becomes imminent, a watch will normally be upgraded to either a warning or an advisory (which indicates an 80% or greater probability of occurence).

“A Warning indicates that conditions pose a threat to life or property, and that travel will become difficult to impossible. “

“An Advisory indicates conditions pose a significant inconvenience, and if caution is not exercised, could lead to situations that may threaten life and/or property.”

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

