Severe thunderstorm watch issued for north Georgia including Cobb County: Aug 3, 2023

hazardous weather January 8, illustrated by lightning with a Cobb County Courier logo and "hazardous weather outlook"Hazardous weather outlook

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson August 3, 2023

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for  Cobb County and other counties in the region for the evening of  Thursday Aug 3, 2023, plus a separate hazardous weather outlook warning of the possibility of damaging winds and very heavy rainfall.  The watch is in effect until 9 p.m. EDT.

The counties listed for the severe storm watch are:

BARROW               BARTOW              BUTTS

CARROLL              CHEROKEE            CLAYTON

COBB                 COWETA              DEKALB

DOUGLAS              FAYETTE             FLOYD

FORSYTH              FULTON              GWINNETT

HARALSON             HEARD               HENRY

JASPER               LAMAR               MERIWETHER

MORGAN               NEWTON              OCONEE

PAULDING             PIKE                POLK

ROCKDALE             SPALDING            TROUP

WALTON

What is in the statement?

The hazardous weather outlook accompanying the severe thunderstorm watch  gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central

Georgia.

.DAY ONE…This Afternoon and Tonight…

Thunderstorms over north Georgia will expand across North and

Central Georgia this afternoon and tonight. Some storms may be

severe with damaging winds, frequent lightning, and very heavy

rainfall. One or two brief tornadoes cannot be ruled out for North

and Westcentral Georgia. Localized flash flooding is also possible

with extended periods of heavy rainfall and training thunderstorms.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Friday through Wednesday…

Scattered thunderstorms are expected each day through Wednesday,

mainly in the afternoon and evening hours. A few storms may become

strong to severe with damaging winds, frequent lightning, heavy

rainfall and localized flooding.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT…

Spotter activation is not requested but spotters are encouraged

to submit reports of severe weather through the web by going to

weather.gov/atlanta.  Please relay any information about observed

severe weather to the NWS.

What is the difference between a watch and a warning?

The National Weather Service describes the difference between a “watch” and a “warning” as follows:

“As the event becomes imminent, a watch will normally be upgraded to either a warning or an advisory (which indicates an 80% or greater probability of occurence).

“A Warning indicates that conditions pose a threat to life or property, and that travel will become difficult to impossible. “

“An Advisory indicates conditions pose a significant inconvenience, and if caution is not exercised, could lead to situations that may threaten life and/or property.”

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

