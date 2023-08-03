Severe thunderstorm watch issued for north Georgia including Cobb County: Aug 3, 2023

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Cobb County and other counties in the region for the evening of Thursday Aug 3, 2023, plus a separate hazardous weather outlook warning of the possibility of damaging winds and very heavy rainfall. The watch is in effect until 9 p.m. EDT.
The counties listed for the severe storm watch are:
BARROW BARTOW BUTTS
CARROLL CHEROKEE CLAYTON
COBB COWETA DEKALB
DOUGLAS FAYETTE FLOYD
FORSYTH FULTON GWINNETT
HARALSON HEARD HENRY
JASPER LAMAR MERIWETHER
MORGAN NEWTON OCONEE
PAULDING PIKE POLK
ROCKDALE SPALDING TROUP
WALTON
What is in the statement?
The hazardous weather outlook accompanying the severe thunderstorm watch gives the following details:
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central
Georgia.
.DAY ONE…This Afternoon and Tonight…
Thunderstorms over north Georgia will expand across North and
Central Georgia this afternoon and tonight. Some storms may be
severe with damaging winds, frequent lightning, and very heavy
rainfall. One or two brief tornadoes cannot be ruled out for North
and Westcentral Georgia. Localized flash flooding is also possible
with extended periods of heavy rainfall and training thunderstorms.
.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Friday through Wednesday…
Scattered thunderstorms are expected each day through Wednesday,
mainly in the afternoon and evening hours. A few storms may become
strong to severe with damaging winds, frequent lightning, heavy
rainfall and localized flooding.
.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT…
Spotter activation is not requested but spotters are encouraged
to submit reports of severe weather through the web by going to
weather.gov/atlanta. Please relay any information about observed
severe weather to the NWS.
What is the difference between a watch and a warning?
The National Weather Service describes the difference between a “watch” and a “warning” as follows:
“As the event becomes imminent, a watch will normally be upgraded to either a warning or an advisory (which indicates an 80% or greater probability of occurence).
“A Warning indicates that conditions pose a threat to life or property, and that travel will become difficult to impossible. “
“An Advisory indicates conditions pose a significant inconvenience, and if caution is not exercised, could lead to situations that may threaten life and/or property.”
What counties are affected?
The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:
Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson
About the National Weather Service
The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
The NWS describes its role as follows:
“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.
“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”
>>> Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link.