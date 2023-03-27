Severe thunderstorm watch from Sunday night, March 26, until 1 a.m. Monday

A severe thunderstorm watch for Cobb County and other north Georgia counties is in effect until Monday Morning, March 27, at 1 a.m.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 90 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM EDT

FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

GA

. GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BARROW BUTTS CARROLL

CHATTAHOOCHEE CLAYTON COBB

COWETA CRAWFORD DEKALB

DOUGLAS FAYETTE FULTON

GWINNETT HARALSON HARRIS

HEARD HENRY JASPER

LAMAR MARION MERIWETHER

MONROE MUSCOGEE NEWTON

PAULDING PIKE ROCKDALE

SPALDING TALBOT TAYLOR

TROUP UPSON WALTON

What is the difference between a “severe thunderstorm watch and severe thunderstorm warning?”

On its website, the National Weather Service defines the difference between a “severe thunderstorm watch” and a “severe thunderstorm warning” as follows:

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is issued when severe thunderstorms are possible in and near the watch area. It does not mean that they will occur. It only means they are possible .

Severe thunderstorms are defined as follows:

1) Winds of 58 mph or higher

AND/OR

2) Hail 1 inch in diameter or larger.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued when severe thunderstorms are occurring or imminent in the warning area.

Severe thunderstorms are defined as follows:

1) Winds of 58 mph or higher

AND/OR

2) Hail 1 inch in diameter or larger.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

