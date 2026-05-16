Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Saturday, May 16, 2026

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Saturday, May 16, 2026, with a high near 85 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be mostly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 64 degrees.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 7:11 am, 54 °F L: 51 ° H: 55 ° Feels like 53 °F ° clear sky Humidity: 87 % Pressure: 1021 mb 0 mph Wind Gust: 0 mph UV Index: 0 Precipitation: 0 inch Clouds: 0% Rain Chance: 0% Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise: 6:36 am Sunset: 8:33 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

To read an article about interpreting a weather news report, with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Sunday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m, then a slight chance of showers between 11 p.m and 2 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 87. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Monday Night

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m, then a slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Wednesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m and 2 a.m, then a chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Thursday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Thursday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Friday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with April 2026 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max Temp Min Temp Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2026-04-01 84 61 72.5 13 0 2026-04-02 83 61 72 12.3 0 2026-04-03 83 62 72.5 12.6 0 2026-04-04 85 65 75 14.8 0 2026-04-05 71 56 63.5 3.1 0.13 2026-04-06 67 50 58.5 -2.2 0 2026-04-07 78 54 66 5.1 0 2026-04-08 70 53 61.5 0.3 0 2026-04-09 72 47 59.5 -1.9 0 2026-04-10 78 51 64.5 2.8 0 2026-04-11 85 54 69.5 7.6 0 2026-04-12 86 56 71 8.8 0 2026-04-13 83 60 71.5 9 0 2026-04-14 86 60 73 10.3 0 2026-04-15 85 60 72.5 9.5 0 2026-04-16 85 63 74 10.8 0 2026-04-17 90 64 77 13.5 0 2026-04-18 84 64 74 10.2 0 2026-04-19 69 49 59 -5 0 2026-04-20 77 44 60.5 -3.8 0 2026-04-21 79 53 66 1.4 0 2026-04-22 83 60 71.5 6.7 0 2026-04-23 83 58 70.5 5.4 0 2026-04-24 84 61 72.5 7.1 0 2026-04-25 75 64 69.5 3.9 0.02 2026-04-26 84 62 73 7.1 T 2026-04-27 76 62 69 2.8 0 2026-04-28 67 58 62.5 -3.9 0.52 2026-04-29 83 63 73 6.3 1.08 2026-04-30 75 60 67.5 0.5 0.33

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”