Flood watch issued for Cobb County in effect until this afternoon: Monday, March 27

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Cobb County and other parts of the immediate region, lasting until this afternoon, Monday, March 27, 2023.

What is in the Flood Watch?

The alert reads as follows:

…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE…Portions of north central Georgia, northeast Georgia and

northwest Georgia, including the following areas, in north central

Georgia, Barrow, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Forsyth, Gwinnett, Hall,

North Fulton and South Fulton. In northeast Georgia, Banks,

Jackson and Madison. In northwest Georgia, Carroll, Haralson and

Paulding.

* WHEN…Through this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Extensive

street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– A frontal boundary will be the focus for additional waves of

showers and thunderstorms across north and central Georgia

through early Monday morning. Additional rainfall totals of 1

to 3 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts over 3

inches possible. These amounts will occur on top of

widespread heavy rainfall that has already fallen.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

