Wind advisory issued for Cobb and other Georgia counties as remnants of Hurricane Nicole head our way

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for Cobb County and other north and central Georgia counties from 10 a.m. this morning, November 10 until 7 p.m. until Friday, November 11 due to the northward movement of the remnants of Hurricane Nicole.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

“This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia.

“.DAY ONE…Tonight…

“A Wind Advisory goes into effect for much of north and central

Georgia tonight as Hurricane Nicole approaches. Sustained winds of

15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph are expected.

“In addition, a High Wind Watch goes into effect tonight for

portions of central Georgia. Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph are

expected with gusts up to 50 mph possible.

“.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Thursday through Tuesday…

“The remnants of Hurricane Nicole are expected to move north

across Georgia late Thursday into Friday. There is potential for

tropical storm force wind gusts, locally heavy rain and isolated

tornadoes, especially across middle and east-central Georgia. The

Wind Advisory and High Wind Watch will remain in effect until

Friday evening.

“Residents are urged to monitor the latest forecasts and

statements on Nicole.”

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the wind advisory:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

How long does the danger last?

The advisory is expected to be in effect until 7 p.m. Friday evening.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

