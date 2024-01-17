Hot Topics

Cobb County weather forecast for Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling January 17, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, with a high near 38 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region. A Wind Chill Advisory is also in effect overnight through Wednesday morning for areas generally along and north of a Columbus to Eatonton to Washington line for wind chill values from -5 to 10 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 38. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. 

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 16. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm. 

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 47. Southeast wind around 5 mph. 

Thursday Night

Showers likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 35. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 14.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 29.

Saturday Night

Clear, with a low around 14.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 40.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with December 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from normPrecipitation
2023-12-01664756.56.50.15
2023-12-02675862.512.7T
2023-12-03695260.510.90.1
2023-12-046945577.60
2023-12-05614050.51.30
2023-12-06543946.5-2.50
2023-12-07593245.5-3.30
2023-12-086337501.40
2023-12-09695260.512.10.28
2023-12-10653851.53.31.16
2023-12-11513342-60
2023-12-12563344.5-3.30
2023-12-13593547-0.70
2023-12-14594250.530
2023-12-15603547.50.20
2023-12-16584149.52.4T
2023-12-1754485140.01
2023-12-18583747.50.70
2023-12-19472938-8.70
2023-12-20532941-5.50
2023-12-21573244.5-1.90
2023-12-225840492.80
2023-12-23674455.59.40
2023-12-24654655.59.50.01
2023-12-2563576014.21.7
2023-12-2663535812.30.27
2023-12-27584752.56.9T
2023-12-28563947.520
2023-12-29453439.5-5.9T
2023-12-30493441.5-3.70
2023-12-31573144-1.20

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, January 17, allowing a comparison to current weather. 

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM5475 in 201725 in 1977
Min TemperatureM3564 in 1943-0 in 1982
Avg TemperatureM44.569.5 in 194313.0 in 1977
PrecipitationM0.143.29 in 19250.00 in 2022
SnowfallM0.02.3 in 20180.0 in 2023
Snow DepthM2 in 20180 in 2023
HDD (base 65)M2052 in 19770 in 1949
CDD (base 65)M05 in 19430 in 2023
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature53.153.665.8 in 190737.6 in 1912
Avg Min Temperature34.035.651.6 in 190721.1 in 1982
Avg Temperature43.544.658.7 in 190729.6 in 1977
Total Precipitation4.712.519.68 in 19250.00 in 1902
Total Snowfall0.00.67.0 in 19820.0 in 2024
Max Snow Depth03 in 20110 in 2024
Total HDD (base 65)340347596 in 197797 in 1907
Total CDD (base 65)008 in 20220 in 2024
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature53.153.665.8 in 190737.6 in 1912
Avg Min Temperature34.035.651.6 in 190721.1 in 1982
Avg Temperature43.544.658.7 in 190729.6 in 1977
Total Precipitation4.712.519.68 in 19250.00 in 1902
Total Snowfall (since July 1)0.01.07.0 in 19820.0 in 2024
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)03 in 20110 in 2024
Total HDD (since July 1)113713372276 in 1977918 in 1932
Total CDD (since Jan 1)008 in 20220 in 2024

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-01-16
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-01-16
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-01-16
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-01-16
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-01-16

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

