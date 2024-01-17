Cobb County weather forecast for Wednesday, January 17, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, with a high near 38 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region. A Wind Chill Advisory is also in effect overnight through Wednesday morning for areas generally along and north of a Columbus to Eatonton to Washington line for wind chill values from -5 to 10 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 38. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 16. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Advertisement

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 47. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night

Showers likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 35. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 14.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 29.

Saturday Night

Clear, with a low around 14.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 40.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with December 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2023-12-01 66 47 56.5 6.5 0.15 2023-12-02 67 58 62.5 12.7 T 2023-12-03 69 52 60.5 10.9 0.1 2023-12-04 69 45 57 7.6 0 2023-12-05 61 40 50.5 1.3 0 2023-12-06 54 39 46.5 -2.5 0 2023-12-07 59 32 45.5 -3.3 0 2023-12-08 63 37 50 1.4 0 2023-12-09 69 52 60.5 12.1 0.28 2023-12-10 65 38 51.5 3.3 1.16 2023-12-11 51 33 42 -6 0 2023-12-12 56 33 44.5 -3.3 0 2023-12-13 59 35 47 -0.7 0 2023-12-14 59 42 50.5 3 0 2023-12-15 60 35 47.5 0.2 0 2023-12-16 58 41 49.5 2.4 T 2023-12-17 54 48 51 4 0.01 2023-12-18 58 37 47.5 0.7 0 2023-12-19 47 29 38 -8.7 0 2023-12-20 53 29 41 -5.5 0 2023-12-21 57 32 44.5 -1.9 0 2023-12-22 58 40 49 2.8 0 2023-12-23 67 44 55.5 9.4 0 2023-12-24 65 46 55.5 9.5 0.01 2023-12-25 63 57 60 14.2 1.7 2023-12-26 63 53 58 12.3 0.27 2023-12-27 58 47 52.5 6.9 T 2023-12-28 56 39 47.5 2 0 2023-12-29 45 34 39.5 -5.9 T 2023-12-30 49 34 41.5 -3.7 0 2023-12-31 57 31 44 -1.2 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, January 17, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 54 75 in 2017 25 in 1977 Min Temperature M 35 64 in 1943 -0 in 1982 Avg Temperature M 44.5 69.5 in 1943 13.0 in 1977 Precipitation M 0.14 3.29 in 1925 0.00 in 2022 Snowfall M 0.0 2.3 in 2018 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 2 in 2018 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 20 52 in 1977 0 in 1949 CDD (base 65) M 0 5 in 1943 0 in 2023 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 53.1 53.6 65.8 in 1907 37.6 in 1912 Avg Min Temperature 34.0 35.6 51.6 in 1907 21.1 in 1982 Avg Temperature 43.5 44.6 58.7 in 1907 29.6 in 1977 Total Precipitation 4.71 2.51 9.68 in 1925 0.00 in 1902 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.6 7.0 in 1982 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 3 in 2011 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 340 347 596 in 1977 97 in 1907 Total CDD (base 65) 0 0 8 in 2022 0 in 2024 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 53.1 53.6 65.8 in 1907 37.6 in 1912 Avg Min Temperature 34.0 35.6 51.6 in 1907 21.1 in 1982 Avg Temperature 43.5 44.6 58.7 in 1907 29.6 in 1977 Total Precipitation 4.71 2.51 9.68 in 1925 0.00 in 1902 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 1.0 7.0 in 1982 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 3 in 2011 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 1137 1337 2276 in 1977 918 in 1932 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 0 0 8 in 2022 0 in 2024

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-01-16

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-01-16

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-01-16

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-01-16

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-01-16

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”