Minus 5 degree wind chill possible in Cobb County as advisory continues until 10 a.m.

The Wind Chill Advisory for Cobb County and other Georgia counties remains in effect until 10 a.m. this morning, with minus 5 degrees F possible.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST

WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as five below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, north central,

northeast, northwest and west central Georgia.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if

precautions are not taken.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Banks, Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Fulton, Gilmer, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Jackson, Jasper, Lumpkin, Madison, Meriwether, Monroe, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Putnam, Rockdale, Spalding, Talbot, Taliaferro, Troup, Union, Upson, Walton, White, Whitfield, Wilkes

Including the following cities:

Athens, Atlanta, Calhoun, Carrollton, Cartersville, Cleveland, Columbus, Conyers, Covington, Dahlonega, Decatur, Douglasville, East Point, Gainesville, Griffin, Lawrenceville, Marietta, Newnan, Peachtree City, Rome

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

