Wind chill advisory for Cobb County this evening until Wednesday morning

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for Cobb County and other nearby counties in effect from 5 p.m. this evening, Tuesday, January 16, to 10 a.m. Wednesday.

In addition, the winter weather advisory we are under remains in effect until noon today. Cobb County’s government offices and courts are closed today due to the winter weather advisory.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY… …WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM EST WEDNESDAY… * WHAT…Freezing rain may mix with rain at times. A light glaze of ice is possible, especially on elevated surfaces. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as zero. * WHERE…Portions of north central and northwest Georgia. * WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 4 AM to noon EST Tuesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 5 PM Tuesday to 10 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS…Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

What counties and cities are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Carroll, Cobb, Douglas, Forsyth, North Fulton, Paulding, South Fulton

Including the cities of Atlanta, Carrollton, Douglasville, East Point, Marietta

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

