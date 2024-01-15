Winter Weather Advisory for Cobb County and other metro areas Tuesday morning

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Cobb County and several other metro counties in effect from 4 a.m and noon tomorrow, Tuesday January 15, 2023.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO NOON EST

TUESDAY…

Advertisement

* WHAT…Light freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a

light glaze.

* WHERE…Portions of north central and northwest Georgia.

* WHEN…From 4 AM to noon EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

What areas are affected?

The following areas are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Carroll, Cobb, Douglas, Forsyth, North Fulton, Paulding, South Fulton

Including the cities of Atlanta, Carrollton, Douglasville, East Point, and Marietta

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

>>> Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link.