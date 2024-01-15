Barry Krebs provided the following and report and photos from the MLK Day of Service cleanup at the Concord Covered Bridge:

Thank you to the volunteers from the Friends Of The Covered Bridge, Mableton City Councilwoman Patty Auch, Kappa Alpa Sorority, the Lions Club and especially, our leader, Pat Burns. Together, we removed over 35 bags of litter from Concord Road, South Hurt Road, Hicks Road and Pisgah Road. This was our way to honor the memory of Dr Martin Luther King on his Day of Service. While most of these roads that we cleaned up are adopted, South Hurt Road, Covered Bridge Place and Pisgah Road are open for adoption. If you are interested, please contact Dawn at keepcobbbeautiful@cobbcounty.org . She will provide you with all of the supplies and guidance.

Barry Krebs

Pat Burns of Friends of the Concord Covered Bridge

Mableton Councilwoman Patricia Auch (center) and friends

Hope Family Resource Center MLK Day of Service clothing giveaway

Barry Krebs also provided the following report and photos on the Hope Family Resource MLK Day of Service clothing giveaway:

In honor of MLK’s Day Of Service, HOPE Family Resource Center had their clothing giveaway which included coats, shoes, books and other items which can keep us warm for the upcoming cold weather. The event was very popular. We appreciate the dedicated volunteers from the First Christian Church of Mableton, New Missionary Baptist Church and Lions Club.

Barry Krebs is a well-known fixture in the South Cobb community due to his vigorous volunteer work with Keep Cobb Beautiful, the South Cobb Lions Club, Sweetwater Mission, and First Christian Church of Mableton. If you are active in community affairs in Mableton, Austell or Powder Springs, you’ll encounter Barry, because Barry is everywhere.