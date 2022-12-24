Abnormally low temperatures in Georgia expected to continue through Monday

The National Weather Service issued a wind chill advisory and wind chill warning for Cobb County and much of the rest of Georgia that extends through Christmas day. A separate hazardous weather outlook stated that abnormally low temperatures will continue through Monday.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

…WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY…

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST SUNDAY…

Advertisement

* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind

chills. Wind chills as low as 10 below zero. For the Wind

Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as

low as 5 above zero.

* WHERE…Portions of north central, northeast and northwest

Georgia.

* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon EST today. For

the Wind Chill Advisory, from 1 AM to 1 PM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could result in

hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Lows in the single digits to a few degrees

below zero are expected Saturday morning. In addition, windy

conditions are anticipated with west to northwest winds of 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph likely.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

A separate hazardous weather outlook stated,

“Abnormally cold temperatures will continue through Monday. Lows

Sunday morning will be in the teens area-wide with wind chills

in the single digits for locations along and north of I-20. A

Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect for portions of north and

north central Georgia through 1PM on Sunday.”

What areas are affected?

The following areas of Georgia are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

>>> Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link .