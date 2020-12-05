The Cobb District Attorney’s race: a look at the precinct results

Democrat Flynn Broady defeated incumbent Republican District Attorney Joyette Holmes in the November 3 2020 general election.
Of all the countywide races won by Democrats in the blue sweep of the county, the race between Broady and Holmes had the narrowest margin of victory. With Broady at 51.34 percent and Holmes at 48.66 percent, the margin of victory was 2.68 percent.
For comparison, the margin of victory in the race for Clerk of Superior Court was 4.12 percent, in the race for chairmanship of the Board of Commissioners 6.3 percent, and for Sheriff a whopping 10.48 percent.
Here is a screenshot of the distribution of precincts won by Broady or Holmes taken from the Cobb County election results web page (Holmes precincts are coded in green, Broady’s precincts in dark blue):
Note in the southern portion of the county, that in addition to Vinings 04 (the only consistently Republican-leaning precinct that far south in the county), Holmes picked up usually Democratic-leaning precinct Mableton 04.
Mableton 04 is one of the most evenly matched Cobb precincts between Democrats and Republicans, but the Broady-Holmes race was the only contest in the November 3 election where the Republican won the precinct.
So what accounts for the relative popularity of Joyette Holmes, who like Warren, is part of the Cobb County criminal justice system?
Holmes had built relationships with many Democratic activists, and received endorsements from some prominent Democratic activists and political figures, including incoming Cobb Board of Education member Leroy Tre’ Hutchins, Powder Springs City Councilwoman Doris Dawkins, and former Democratic State Representative Alisha Thomas Morgan.
She also built good will with her work on record expungement for people who had been accused of felonies but not convicted.
She had also, however, come under criticism from some Democratic criminal justice reform activists for what they viewed as her inadequate handling of the investigation into the death of Kevil Wingo in the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.
Despite her defeat by Flynn Broady, she managed to break the 50 percent mark for margin of victory in one precinct she won, Marietta 4A, won a Democratic-leaning Mableton precinct, and did not get beaten as badly in the solidly Democratic precincts as incumbent Republican Sheriff Neil Warren did, which kept her overall margin of defeat narrower than Warren’s.
The narrowest margins of victory were both on the northern edge of the county, adjacent to Cherokee County: Wade Green 02, where Holmes eked out a 0.40 margin of victory, and Bells Ferry 03, where she won by a margin of 0.43 percent.
The widest margins of victory were Broady’s wins in heavily Democratic South Cobb precincts Bryant 01 and Bryant 02, by 76.62 and 73.82 percentage points.
So both the widest and narrowest margins of victory were on opposite north-south edges of the county.
Here is the complete list of precinct outcomes. To see the map of any precinct, click on the name.
|Precinct
|Broady
|Holmes
|Winner in Precinct
|Margin of Victory
|Acworth 1A
|1862
|2059
|Holmes
|5.02
|Acworth 1B
|1561
|2018
|Holmes
|12.77
|Acworth 1C
|2090
|1316
|Broady
|22.72
|Addison 01
|902
|1014
|Holmes
|5.85
|Austell 1A
|2498
|754
|Broady
|53.63
|Bells Ferry 02
|1016
|1220
|Holmes
|9.12
|Bells Ferry 03
|817
|824
|Holmes
|0.43
|Bells Ferry 04
|1107
|1535
|Holmes
|16.20
|Big Shanty 01
|677
|899
|Holmes
|14.09
|Big Shanty 02
|1103
|1329
|Holmes
|9.29
|Baker 01
|1845
|1448
|Broady
|12.06
|Birney 01
|1066
|702
|Broady
|20.59
|Birney 02
|1759
|1107
|Broady
|22.75
|Bryant 01
|1292
|171
|Broady
|76.62
|Bryant 02
|2643
|398
|Broady
|73.82
|Blackwell 01
|992
|1014
|Holmes
|1.10
|Chattahoochee 01
|2630
|1190
|Broady
|37.70
|Cheatham Hill 02
|905
|1559
|Holmes
|26.54
|Cheatham Hill 03
|1428
|1818
|Holmes
|12.01
|Chalker 01
|2299
|1493
|Broady
|21.26
|Clarkdale 01
|723
|511
|Broady
|17.18
|Clarkdale 02
|2436
|1154
|Broady
|35.71
|Cooper 01
|2446
|819
|Broady
|49.83
|Chestnut Ridge 01
|991
|1635
|Holmes
|24.52
|Dickerson 01
|960
|1372
|Holmes
|17.67
|Dobbins 01
|983
|396
|Broady
|42.57
|Dobbins 02
|1659
|732
|Broady
|38.77
|Dowell 01
|1214
|1253
|Holmes
|1.58
|Dodgen 01
|682
|1052
|Holmes
|21.34
|Durham 01
|1000
|2450
|Holmes
|42.03
|Davis 01
|724
|944
|Holmes
|13.19
|Eastside 01
|953
|1540
|Holmes
|23.55
|Eastside 02
|1288
|2010
|Holmes
|21.89
|Elizabeth 01
|1601
|829
|Broady
|31.77
|Elizabeth 02
|771
|1080
|Holmes
|16.69
|Elizabeth 03
|864
|1354
|Holmes
|22.09
|Elizabeth 04
|1166
|853
|Broady
|15.50
|Elizabeth 05
|968
|1266
|Holmes
|13.34
|East Piedmont 01
|1003
|839
|Broady
|8.90
|Fair Oaks 02
|2387
|1069
|Broady
|38.14
|Fair Oaks 04
|1743
|891
|Broady
|32.35
|Fullers Park 01
|1134
|1641
|Holmes
|18.27
|Ford 01
|721
|1796
|Holmes
|42.71
|Frey 01
|658
|1340
|Holmes
|34.13
|Garrison Mill 01
|944
|1352
|Holmes
|17.77
|Gritters 01
|1267
|1685
|Holmes
|14.16
|Harmony-Leland 01
|3522
|947
|Broady
|57.62
|Harrison 01
|720
|1762
|Holmes
|41.98
|Hightower 01
|1377
|2108
|Holmes
|20.98
|Hayes 01
|1068
|2149
|Holmes
|33.60
|Kennesaw 1A
|816
|805
|Broady
|0.68
|Kennesaw 2A
|1261
|1421
|Holmes
|5.97
|Kennesaw 3A
|2486
|1732
|Broady
|17.88
|Kennesaw 4A
|1280
|1369
|Holmes
|3.36
|Kennesaw 5A
|2225
|2169
|Broady
|1.27
|Kell 01
|636
|902
|Holmes
|17.30
|Kemp 01
|473
|1097
|Holmes
|39.75
|Kemp 02
|1197
|1957
|Holmes
|24.10
|Kemp 03
|879
|2312
|Holmes
|44.91
|Lassiter 01
|1110
|1839
|Holmes
|24.72
|Lindley 01
|2654
|1054
|Broady
|43.15
|Lost Mountain 01
|1103
|1853
|Holmes
|25.37
|Lost Mountain 02
|1004
|2488
|Holmes
|42.50
|Lost Mountain 03
|1480
|2822
|Holmes
|31.19
|Lost Mountain 04
|688
|1411
|Holmes
|34.44
|Mableton 01
|2272
|1228
|Broady
|29.83
|Mableton 02
|1317
|612
|Broady
|36.55
|Mableton 03
|1142
|989
|Broady
|7.18
|Mableton 04
|609
|645
|Holmes
|2.87
|Mabry 01
|438
|929
|Holmes
|35.92
|Macland 01
|2008
|905
|Broady
|37.86
|Murdock 01
|1330
|1971
|Holmes
|19.42
|McEachern 01
|1502
|1146
|Broady
|13.44
|McCleskey 01
|553
|862
|Holmes
|21.84
|McClure 01
|844
|1724
|Holmes
|34.27
|Marietta 1A
|1504
|836
|Broady
|28.55
|Marietta 2A
|618
|1099
|Holmes
|28.01
|Marietta 2B
|1689
|1364
|Broady
|10.65
|Marietta 3A
|1450
|1715
|Holmes
|8.37
|Marietta 3B
|1036
|304
|Broady
|54.63
|Marietta 4A
|401
|1261
|Holmes
|51.74
|Marietta 4B
|687
|822
|Holmes
|8.95
|Marietta 4C
|790
|1464
|Holmes
|29.90
|Marietta 5A
|1292
|748
|Broady
|26.67
|Marietta 5B
|1143
|483
|Broady
|40.59
|Marietta 6A
|1102
|435
|Broady
|43.40
|Marietta 6B
|1129
|1125
|Broady
|0.18
|Marietta 7A
|1382
|432
|Broady
|52.37
|Mars Hill 01
|703
|2010
|Holmes
|48.18
|Mars Hill 02
|882
|1195
|Holmes
|15.07
|Mt Bethel 01
|1315
|2059
|Holmes
|22.05
|Mt Bethel 03
|1108
|1495
|Holmes
|14.87
|Mt Bethel 04
|901
|1490
|Holmes
|24.63
|North Cobb 01
|837
|817
|Broady
|1.21
|Nickajack 01
|2473
|982
|Broady
|43.15
|Norton Park 01
|1803
|1312
|Broady
|15.76
|Nicholson 01
|763
|1050
|Holmes
|15.83
|Oakdale 01
|1595
|1417
|Broady
|5.91
|Oregon 01
|497
|831
|Holmes
|25.15
|Oregon 02
|2599
|1192
|Broady
|37.11
|Oregon 03
|2131
|969
|Broady
|37.48
|Oregon 04
|2135
|1034
|Broady
|34.74
|Oregon 05
|1620
|1411
|Broady
|6.90
|Pebblebrook 01
|2516
|748
|Broady
|54.17
|Powers Ferry 01
|1174
|1316
|Holmes
|5.70
|Pine Mountain 01
|902
|1905
|Holmes
|35.73
|Pine Mountain 02
|685
|1911
|Holmes
|47.23
|Post Oak 01
|1036
|1874
|Holmes
|28.80
|Pope 01
|1010
|1499
|Holmes
|19.49
|Palmer 01
|787
|1211
|Holmes
|21.22
|Powders Springs 1A
|2397
|1163
|Broady
|34.66
|Powders Springs 2A
|1684
|565
|Broady
|49.76
|Powders Springs 3A
|1850
|824
|Broady
|38.37
|Pitner 01
|897
|1189
|Holmes
|14.00
|Rocky Mount 01
|1037
|1589
|Holmes
|21.02
|Riverside 01
|951
|158
|Broady
|71.51
|Roswell 01
|1793
|2681
|Holmes
|19.85
|Roswell 02
|1201
|1842
|Holmes
|21.06
|Sandy Plains 01
|1071
|1224
|Holmes
|6.67
|Shallowford Falls 01
|1117
|1669
|Holmes
|19.81
|Simpson 01
|604
|866
|Holmes
|17.82
|Sewell Mill 01
|1263
|1512
|Holmes
|8.97
|Sewell Mill 03
|1651
|1416
|Broady
|7.66
|Smyrna 1A
|1777
|681
|Broady
|44.59
|Smyrna 2A
|2558
|1069
|Broady
|41.05
|Smyrna 3A
|1899
|1226
|Broady
|21.54
|Smyrna 3B
|1016
|879
|Broady
|7.23
|Smyrna 4A
|2342
|2304
|Broady
|0.82
|Smyrna 5A
|1775
|1029
|Broady
|26.60
|Smyrna 6A
|2383
|2122
|Broady
|5.79
|Smyrna 7A
|3293
|1838
|Broady
|28.36
|Sope Creek 01
|699
|1107
|Holmes
|22.59
|Sope Creek 02
|1630
|1966
|Holmes
|9.34
|Sope Creek 03
|906
|1356
|Holmes
|19.89
|Sweetwater 01
|1322
|962
|Broady
|15.76
|Sweetwater 02
|1441
|493
|Broady
|49.02
|Terrell Mill 01
|2256
|1233
|Broady
|29.32
|Timber Ridge 01
|820
|1197
|Holmes
|18.69
|Vaughan 01
|778
|1743
|Holmes
|38.28
|Vinings 01
|1409
|878
|Broady
|23.22
|Vinings 02
|2614
|1754
|Broady
|19.69
|Vinings 03
|1928
|1271
|Broady
|20.54
|Vinings 04
|1095
|1516
|Holmes
|16.12
|Wade Green 02
|1729
|1743
|Holmes
|0.40
|Willeo 01
|900
|1421
|Holmes
|22.45
|Total:
|197553
|187241
