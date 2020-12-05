Swearing-in ceremonies for newly elected Cobb officials announced

The swearing-in ceremonies for newly-elected Cobb County officials was posted to the Cobb County website.

The first newly-elected official on the list, State Court Judge Diana Simmons, was already sworn in yesterday.

The schedule is as follows:

Friday, December 4 at 2:00 p.m.

Judge Diana Simmons

State Court – Courtroom 3C

Thursday, December 10 at 3:45 p.m.

Judge Jason Marbutt

Ceremonial Courtroom

Friday, December 11 at 2 p.m.

District Attorney – Flynn Broady

Ceremonial Courtroom

Tuesday, December 15 at 12:30 p.m.

Sheriff Craig Owens

Public Safety Training Facility

Friday, December 18 at 12:30 p.m.

Judge Kellie Hill

Ceremonial Courtroom

Tuesday, December 22 at 2 p.m.

District 4 Commissioner Monique Sheffield

BOC Meeting Room

Thursday, December 31 at 10:30 a.m.

District 2 Commissioner Jerica Richardson

Cobb County Civic Center

Thursday, January 7 at 3 p.m.

Chair – Lisa Cupid

Cobb County Civic Center

Visit http://www.cobbcounty.org/CobbTV for streaming information.