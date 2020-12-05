Hot Topics

Swearing-in ceremonies for newly elected Cobb officials announced

Article on Cobb Swearing in of newly elected Cobb County officials illustrated byby photo of absentee ballot drop boxBallot drop at the South Cobb Government Center (photo by Larry Felton Johnson)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson December 5, 2020

The swearing-in ceremonies for newly-elected Cobb County officials was posted to the Cobb County website.

The first newly-elected official on the list, State Court Judge Diana Simmons, was already sworn in yesterday.

The schedule is as follows:

Friday, December 4 at 2:00 p.m.
Judge Diana Simmons
State Court – Courtroom 3C

Thursday, December 10 at 3:45 p.m.
Judge Jason Marbutt
Ceremonial Courtroom

Friday, December 11 at 2 p.m.
District Attorney – Flynn Broady
Ceremonial Courtroom

Tuesday, December 15 at 12:30 p.m.
Sheriff Craig Owens
Public Safety Training Facility

Friday, December 18 at 12:30 p.m.
Judge Kellie Hill
Ceremonial Courtroom

Tuesday, December 22 at 2 p.m.
District 4 Commissioner Monique Sheffield 
BOC Meeting Room

Thursday, December 31 at 10:30 a.m.
District 2 Commissioner Jerica Richardson
Cobb County Civic Center

Thursday, January 7 at 3 p.m.
Chair – Lisa Cupid
Cobb County Civic Center

Visit http://www.cobbcounty.org/CobbTV for streaming information.

