Swearing-in ceremonies for newly elected Cobb officials announced

The swearing-in ceremonies for newly-elected Cobb County officials was posted to the Cobb County website.
The first newly-elected official on the list, State Court Judge Diana Simmons, was already sworn in yesterday.
The schedule is as follows:
Friday, December 4 at 2:00 p.m.
Judge Diana Simmons
State Court – Courtroom 3C
Thursday, December 10 at 3:45 p.m.
Judge Jason Marbutt
Ceremonial Courtroom
Friday, December 11 at 2 p.m.
District Attorney – Flynn Broady
Ceremonial Courtroom
Tuesday, December 15 at 12:30 p.m.
Sheriff Craig Owens
Public Safety Training Facility
Friday, December 18 at 12:30 p.m.
Judge Kellie Hill
Ceremonial Courtroom
Tuesday, December 22 at 2 p.m.
District 4 Commissioner Monique Sheffield
BOC Meeting Room
Thursday, December 31 at 10:30 a.m.
District 2 Commissioner Jerica Richardson
Cobb County Civic Center
Thursday, January 7 at 3 p.m.
Chair – Lisa Cupid
Cobb County Civic Center
Visit http://www.cobbcounty.org/CobbTV for streaming information.
