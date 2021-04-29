Cobb DA inaugurates “Run for Justice”

Last Sunday, April 25, the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office held the inaugural “Run for Justice,” assembling in Marietta Square.

Investigator Kim Isaza, the public information officer for the District Attorney, wrote the following about the event:

The inaugural Run for Justice fund-raiser was a success, raising more than $1,500 for LiveSafe Resources and SafePath Children’s Advocacy Center Inc.

The fund-raiser was organized by the Cobb DA’s Office as part of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. Amid the pandemic, participation was limited this year, though DA Flynn D. Broady Jr. intends to make this an annual, public event beginning in 2022.

The City of Acworth and the Acworth Police Department joined in the effort and held a run/walk in that city on Friday, April 23.

On Sunday, April 25, employees of the DA’s Office and their families gathered on the Marietta Square to run or walk the 5K. Special thanks go to runner extraordinaire Jesse Evans for establishing the course. We are very pleased to help support the essential work of LiveSafe and SafePath!