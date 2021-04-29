Divas With a Cause to hold concert to benefit local charities

Vocalists Tommie Macon, Susan Martin, Melanie Miranda, Lisa Bastian, Stephanie Rae, Brittney Elyse and Maryline Blackburn will join together on Saturday May 8 to hold a benefit Divas with a Cause concert to provide support local charitable organizations.

The concert will be held at Marietta’s New Theatre in the Square, 1 Whitlock Ave. NW, Marietta, GA 30064.

The organizations to benefit from the concert include the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Winship Cancer Institute, Hope 4 Tomorrow (Foster Care Support Foundation), St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 180 Your Grief (Widows Empowerment Center), Alzheimer’s Association, and The Mike Glenn Foundation.

Further details for the event can be found in the press release reprinted below:

SMYRNA, GA (April 29, 2021) — On Saturday, May 8 seven incredible female vocalists: Tommie Macon, Susan Martin, Melanie Miranda, Lisa Bastian, Stephanie Rae, Brittney Elyse and Maryline Blackburn will come together to perform a DIVAS WITH A CAUSE Benefit Concert, celebrating 10 years of “Timeless Giving”to inspire, educate and raise funds for causes that are important to each of them. These strong, caring and independent women will perform in concert to support the following organizations: the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Winship Cancer Institute, Hope 4 Tomorrow (Foster Care Support Foundation), St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 180 Your Grief (Widows Empowerment Center), Alzheimer’s Association, and The Mike Glenn Foundation. Make plans now for an incredible night of music on Saturday, May 8 at 7:00 pm at The Marietta’s New Theatre in the Square. Tickets are on sale at www.divaswithacause.org. Through music, the universal language, these organizations will benefit from the philanthropic efforts of these women. “It is indeed an honor to be part of such an incredible fundraising collaboration of talented female vocalists,” states Maryline Blackburn, the former Miss Alaska who beat Sarah Palin in the 1984 Miss Alaska Scholarship Pageant. Marietta’s New Theatre in the Square features first class theater, cutting-edge comedy, music concerts by popular artist and so much more! Dine out before or after the show at one of the many fine restaurants within walking distance of the theater offering a wide variety of the finest cuisine. Marietta’s New Theatre in the Square is located at 11 Whitlock Ave. NW, Marietta, GA 30064 ### Tickets to DIVAS WITH A CAUSE Benefit Concert, celebrating 10 years of “Timeless Giving” are: $45 General Admission and $75 VIP*. * VIP tickets include special seating, a Pre-show reception with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, and a “Meet and Greet” with the DIVAS and other SPECIAL guest! ### DIVAS WITH A CAUSE , a 501c3 non-profit musical fundraising collaboration of talented female vocalists, who use the universal language of music to communicate, educate, raise awareness and funds in support of various non-profit charitable organizations. These organizations efforts in finding cures, aiding families, and sponsoring research commit them to enhance the quality of life in our communities. For additional information, photos, or to schedule an interview with the DIVAS, Please contact Kristin Bazille at Divaswithacause@gmail.com or 678-559-7398