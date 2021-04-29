Hot Topics

UPDATE: GBI investigating apparent suicide death of Cobb County detainee

TOPICS:
Major (now Sheriff) Craig Owens speaking at South Cobb Business Associations luncheon used in article about Owens statement on attacks on Asian-AmericansMajor (now Sheriff) Craig Owens speaking at South Cobb Business Associations luncheon (photo by Larry Felton Johnson)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson April 29, 2021

Update: The detainee at the Cobb County detention center who reportedly attempted suicide has died of his injuries.

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office issued the following update:

The detainee was pronounced dead today at 3:45 p.m. The hospital’s ethics committee agreed to a Do Not Resuscitate order given the nature of his medical condition. A GBI investigation is underway. 

Original story

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office announced in a public information release that a detainee at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center attempted suicide Wednesday.

The public information release is reprinted below. No other information is available at this time, and we will update the story as soon as more information becomes available.

Marietta, GA (April 29, 2021) — A male detainee in the Cobb County Adult Detention Center remains in critical condition following a suicide attempt on Wednesday, April 28. The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing the detainee’s name at this time as officials are still attempting to contact the detainee’s family in his home country. 
Detention Center staff noticed the individual did not respond to a 6:30 a.m. routine check-in. Deputies immediately engaged in CPR and requested an ambulance. 


Sheriff Craig Owens has requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigations to conduct an investigation. The detainee is facing multiple felony charges and is awaiting extradition to Colorado for alleged crimes of a sexual nature.

Advertisement
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "UPDATE: GBI investigating apparent suicide death of Cobb County detainee"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.