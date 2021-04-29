UPDATE: GBI investigating apparent suicide death of Cobb County detainee

Update: The detainee at the Cobb County detention center who reportedly attempted suicide has died of his injuries.

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office issued the following update:

The detainee was pronounced dead today at 3:45 p.m. The hospital’s ethics committee agreed to a Do Not Resuscitate order given the nature of his medical condition. A GBI investigation is underway.

Original story

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office announced in a public information release that a detainee at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center attempted suicide Wednesday.

The public information release is reprinted below. No other information is available at this time, and we will update the story as soon as more information becomes available.

Marietta, GA (April 29, 2021) — A male detainee in the Cobb County Adult Detention Center remains in critical condition following a suicide attempt on Wednesday, April 28. The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing the detainee’s name at this time as officials are still attempting to contact the detainee’s family in his home country.

Detention Center staff noticed the individual did not respond to a 6:30 a.m. routine check-in. Deputies immediately engaged in CPR and requested an ambulance.

Sheriff Craig Owens has requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigations to conduct an investigation. The detainee is facing multiple felony charges and is awaiting extradition to Colorado for alleged crimes of a sexual nature.