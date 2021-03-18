Cobb County Sheriff issues statement on Atlanta killings and attacks on Asian-Americans

Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens issued the following statement on Tuesday night’s shootings that left eight dead, including six Asian-American women,

“On behalf of the entire Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, I send condolences and prayers to the families of the eight victims of the senseless murders that occurred Tuesday, March 16. “While the investigation is ongoing, the pain and anger the Asian American community is experiencing are real and warranted. Anti-Asian hate and implicit bias have existed long before the pandemic reached our shores, and it will take commitment, conversation, and caring for the tides to change. “The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to helping create a county where everyone respects and celebrates the culture and contributions of all our neighbors.”

Background

On Tuesday evening Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Cherokee County, began a mass killing targeting primarily Asian-American women. Long has admitted to the crimes.

The attacks began at a spa in Cherokee County where four people were killed, two of the victims Asian-Americans, and Long then proceeded to the City of Atlanta, where another four Asian-Americans were fatally shot at two spas near each other.

The murder victims at the Cherokee County location were Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33, of Acworth; Paul Andre Michels, 54, of Atlanta; Xiaojie Tan, 49, of Kennesaw; and Daoyou Feng, 44.

The Atlanta Police Department has not yet officially releases the names of the victims of the shooting in the City of Atlanta. The department’s public information officer directed us to the Fulton County Medical Examiners Office, but we will wait until the complete list has been released by the police department, then update this article at that time.

Long was arrest shortly after the shootings in Crisp County, Georgia.

The murders have caused a nation-wide discussion on the recent spike in violent attacks on Asian-Americans, possibly spurred by political rhetoric blaming China for the COVID-19 virus, and on misogyny directed at Asian-American women.

Long was charged Wednesday with eight counts of murder.