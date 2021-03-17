Multi-car pileup in Marietta leads to life-threatening injuries

According to a public information release from Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department, a vehicle experiencing mechanical problems on I-75 triggered a series of collisions that led to one automobile passenger hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, and others treated for minor injuries.

The accident occurred Monday on I-75 southbound, just north of the Allgood Road Bridge, at approximately 8:45 p.m., and is under investigation by the MPD’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit.

The public information release describes the accident as follows.

The initial on-scene investigation revealed that a 2009 Nissan Altima driven by twenty-nine-year-old Kortnie Watson of Marietta, GA was traveling south on Interstate 75 near the ramps for the Canton Road Connector. Watson’s vehicle suffered an unknown mechanical failure. A 2017 Tesla Model S was occupying the same lane and was directly behind the Altima. The Tesla was operated by thirty-one-year-old Ali Kamran of Macon, GA and was also occupied by Muhamed Khan and Ans Rana of Acworth, GA. As the Tesla was slowing down for the Altima, a Mercury Sprinter van, driven by twenty-two-year-old Bryan Williams of Kennesaw, struck the rear end of the Tesla. The Mercury then struck the rear end of the Altima. The Tesla then traveled to the left side of the interstate where it was struck by a 2003 Toyota Corolla, driven by thirty-six-year-old Pirkley Olin of Rutledge, GA. The Tesla then came to rest against the left barrier wall. Kamran and Khan were transported to WellStar Kennestone Hospital for minor injuries. Rana was transported to WellStar Kennestone Hospital for life-threatening injuries sustained as a result of the crash.

According to the public information release, “The Marietta Police Department’s S.T.E.P. Unit is still currently investigating the collision. Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator St. Onge at 770-794-5352.”