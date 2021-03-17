Jaret Usher, former Cobb ADA, to serve as GBI legal director

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) announced yesterday that Jaret Usher will be promoted to Director of the GBI’s Legal Division.

Usher, a Cobb County native, began her GBI career in April of 2019 after serving three offices in Cobb County: as a staff attorney in Cobb County Superior Court, an Assistant Solicitor General, and as an Assistant District Attorney (ADA).

She entered the bureau as part of an anti-gang initiative formed by Gov. Brian Kemp and GBI Director Vic Reynolds. Reynolds previously served as Cobb County District Attorney before his selection as GBI.

The press release from the GBI described Usher’s work with the anti-gang initiative:

During this time, Mrs. Usher provided legal assistance and training in the areas of criminal street gang investigations and prosecutions, as well as criminal law and procedure to every GBI agent, to multiple law enforcement agencies, and prosecutors. As part of her ongoing duties, Mrs. Usher also prosecutes around the State of Georgia at the request of the local District Attorney, Solicitor-General, or United States Attorney. Additionally, Mrs. Usher was instrumental in the creation of the GBI’s Georgia Criminal Street Gang Database.

During her time as an ADA in Cobb, Usher worked on gang and RICO prosecutions.