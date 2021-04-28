There will be an online discussion on how to run for public office, sponsored by Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Marietta-Roswell Alumnae Chapter.
The online event via Facebook Live will take place tomorrow, Thursday April 29 at 7 p.m.
The moderator is Tania Robinson, and among the panelists, three are Cobb County elected officials: school board member Charisse Davis, Commissioner Jerica Richardson, and Cobb Tax Commissioner Carla Jackson.
Also on the panel are Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman of Fulton County’s Sixth District, and Linda Bryant, the former president of the Fulton County School Board.
More details and a registration link can be found by following this link.
The importance of being an educated candidate
Running for office is both a great privilege and a wonderful contribution to the civic life of a community.
But it’s important that candidates get training in how to properly and legally conduct a campaign., particularly first-time candidates who don’t have the experience navigating the filing requirements, deadlines and general rules governing election campaigns.
