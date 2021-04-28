Hot Topics

Free COVID vaccination May 1 in Truist Park

coronavirus under electron microscopeCoronavirus under electron microscope (image by Felipe Esquivel Reed, licensed under CC-SA 4.0)

April 28, 2021

Cobb County announced there will be free COVID vaccinations administered in Truist Park this Saturday May 1, 2021.

The details and a registration link can be found in the announcement reprinted below:

April 27, 2021 – While the team is on the road, the Atlanta Braves will host a free, walk-in vaccination clinic at Truist Park this Saturday, May 1.  The Braves are teaming with Northside Hospital and Cobb & Douglas Public Health to provide free Pfizer vaccinations to those who register.

Here are some details:

First dose:          Saturday, May 1 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Second dose:     Wednesday, May 26 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.*
 

  • Open to all individuals 16 years of age and older; individuals under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent/legal guardian
  • Masks are required
  • A photo I.D. is required
  • Parking will be in the Delta Deck, you will be directed into the stadium.
  • Register at www.braves.com/vaccine
  • Second dose appointments will be scheduled during the first dose appointment – other dates/locations will be available if you are unable to make the Wednesday date at Truist Park


Again, pre-registration is required.  Visit https://braves.com/vaccine to register and get more details about this event.

