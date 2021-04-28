Free COVID vaccination May 1 in Truist Park

Cobb County announced there will be free COVID vaccinations administered in Truist Park this Saturday May 1, 2021.

The details and a registration link can be found in the announcement reprinted below:

April 27, 2021 – While the team is on the road, the Atlanta Braves will host a free, walk-in vaccination clinic at Truist Park this Saturday, May 1. The Braves are teaming with Northside Hospital and Cobb & Douglas Public Health to provide free Pfizer vaccinations to those who register. Here are some details:



First dose: Saturday, May 1 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Second dose: Wednesday, May 26 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.*



Open to all individuals 16 years of age and older; individuals under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent/legal guardian

Masks are required

A photo I.D. is required

Parking will be in the Delta Deck, you will be directed into the stadium.

Register at www.braves.com/vaccine

Second dose appointments will be scheduled during the first dose appointment – other dates/locations will be available if you are unable to make the Wednesday date at Truist Park



Again, pre-registration is required. Visit https://braves.com/vaccine to register and get more details about this event.