Powder Springs to commemorate National Day of Prayer

The City of Powder Springs will commemorate the National Day of Prayer with a ceremony at Thurman Springs Park.

The details of the event, and contact information for churches or other organizations that want to participate, are in the announcement reprinted below:

The City of Powder Springs will host an in-person commemoration of the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 6, at 6:30 p.m. at Thurman Springs Park.

Last year, the city encouraged the community to mark the National Day of Prayer by going on a prayer walk around their neighborhood or home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which precluded the formal gathering for the annual celebration typically held within a city park.

This year marks the return of the annual gathering, and it will be held at the Hardy Family Automotive Amphitheater within the city’s new downtown park. The ceremony will have several lead prayers, praise through music, and an inspirational message from the Rev. Dr. R.L. White. Additional participating churches and leaders will be added in the coming days.

The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people of all faiths to pray for the nation. It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.

This year’s Day of Prayer theme is “Lord Pour Out Your Love, Life, and Liberty,” with a focus on the verse 2 Corinthians 3:17: “Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom.”

If you know of a church or organization that would like to participate, please reach out to Sherry Garner, Event Coordinator, at sgarner@cityofpowdersprings.org.