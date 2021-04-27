Hot Topics

Kennesaw to host terrarium making workshop

TOPICS:
terrarium making workshop illustrated by a green succulent plant surrounded by waterphoto courtesy of the City of Kennesaw

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson April 27, 2021

The City of Kennesaw will host a terrarium making workshop as part of their Department of Parks & Recreation’s Art in the Park series.

The announcement of the event, with details including date, time and cost is reprinted below:

Kennesaw Parks & Rec to Host Terrarium Workshop

Kennesaw, GA (April 27, 2021) — The City of Kennesaw’s Department of Parks & Recreation will host a Terrarium Making Workshop as part of their Art in the Park Series at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Swift-Cantrell Park, located at 3140 Old 41 Highway.

Parks & Rec staff will lead participants through the process of creating their own terrariums. Participants will have their choice of succulents and various decorations to incorporate into two small terrariums. All materials will be supplied, and no artistic experience is necessary.

Advanced registration is required; registration is $15 per person. Registration is available online at https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTE0NzEzMzg.

Light snacks and drinks will be available onsite or participants can bring their own food. Please remember that glass is not permitted in the park.

Advertisement
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Kennesaw to host terrarium making workshop"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.