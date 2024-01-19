Boil water advisory in effect for large portion of South Cobb

A water main break on Macedonia Road in Cobb County prompted the county to issue a boil water alert for the entire southern portion of the county. The map provided indicates that the affected areas include all of Austell, Mableton and Powder Springs plus a portion of Smyrna and unincorporated West Cobb. The southern tip of Marietta west of Dobbins ARB is also on the map.

Here is an image of the provided map.

Here is the text of the news release: Boil Water Advisory issued for a large portion of south Cobb County

Large water main break by the county’s water supplier prompts advisory Advertisement January 19, 2024 – A large water main break early this morning has prompted a Boil Water Advisory for a large portion of south Cobb County. The water main on Macedonia Road is part of the Cobb County Marietta Water Authority system but did cause a loss of pressure in the Cobb Water System.

We will post more details maps and updated information at the following link: https://www.cobbcounty.org/communications/news/boil-water-advisory-issued-large-portion-south-cobb-county The advisory will remain in effect until the water quality test results are back. The results typically take 24 hours to receive.

The link provided above contains the following summary:

What happened? A 36” water main belonging to the Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority suffered a break early this morning, resulting in a brief loss of pressure in a portion of their system and a portion of Cobb County’s water systems. (The CCMWA sells water to Cobb County). Where did it happen? Near Macedonia Road and Red Rose Drive in Cobb County. Why the Boil Water Advisory? Out of an abundance of caution, the CCMWA recommended that the Cobb County Water System issue a boil water advisory due to the loss of water pressure and the potential for contamination. Which part of Cobb County is in the advisory? Portions of south Cobb County including the cities of Powder Springs, Austell, Mableton, and sections of Marietta and Smyrna. A map is attached. When do I need to boil water? Any time water is used for consumption – eating or drinking – even if used in something like a coffee maker or ice machine. It is not necessary to boil tap water used for other household purposes, such as showering, laundry, or bathing. Adults, teens, and older children can wash, bathe, or shower; however, they should avoid swallowing the water. Toddlers and infants should be sponge-bathed. How should tap water be boiled properly? Water should be placed in a heat-resistant container or an electric kettle without an automatic shut-off and brought to a rolling boil for 1 minute to kill all disease-causing organisms. Water can also be boiled in a microwave oven using a microwave-safe container, but it is advisable to include a glass rod or wooden or plastic stir stick in the container to prevent the formation of superheated water (water heated above its boiling point, without the formation of steam). The water should then be cooled and poured into a clean container or refrigerated until ready to use. How long will this last? The Cobb County Water System does not believe their system completely lost pressure. Test results should be available within 24 hours, and if they are okay, the advisory will be lifted.