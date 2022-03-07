Warning of thunderstorms, high winds and late-week freezing temperature for Cobb and north Georgia

According to the report from the National Weather Service, there is danger of high winds, possible tornados, in Cobb County and much of north Georgia as thunderstorms head our way, and we’re expected to have freezing temperatures.

Here is an excerpt from the Hazardous Weather Outlook posted by the NWS:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia. .DAY ONE...This Afternoon and Tonight... Scattered thunderstorms are expected this afternoon as storms enter northwest Georgia and move southeast through the afternoon and tonight. Some isolated strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon and tonight, mainly over north and west Georgia, including portions of the metro Atlanta area. The primary threat with any severe thunderstorms that develop will be damaging wind gusts, and a brief tornado cannot be ruled out. Stronger storms will also be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Tuesday through Sunday... Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible across north and central Georgia from Tuesday through Friday. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to mid 30s Saturday morning over portions of north and west Georgia, and low 20s to near 30 over the entire north and central Georgia area on Sunday morning. Frost/freeze conditions are expected.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Tuesday A chance of showers before 3 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 3pm and 4 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 50. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 pm, then a chance of showers. High near 63. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Friday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 52.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.