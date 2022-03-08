Georgia gasoline prices race past $4.00 per gallon on Russian invasion of Ukraine

The Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to steadily drive gasoline prices upward, and today’s estimates on the AAA website put the price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Georgia at $4.06 per gallon.

Russia is the third-largest producer of petroleum in the world, after #1 U.S. and #2 Saudi Arabia, so disruption or potential disruption of Russian oil exportation affects markets worldwide.

The average price in Cobb County stands at $4.041, barely less than the statewide average.

Nationwide the price is at $4.173 as of the publication of this article.

The conflict is taking its toll on the stock market, too. Yesterday, when the price of a barrel of oil hit $130, the S&P and Dow both plunged.

Energy Information Agency table of oil products prices

The U.S. Energy Information Agency keeps independent data and statistics on energy prices and trends. Here is their table of historical data for the year, along with links to longer-term prices.

Note that the recent Russian invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, 2022.

History Gasoline – All Grades 3.464 3.538 3.581 3.624 3.701 4.196 1993-2022 All Grades – Conventional Areas 3.321 3.401 3.441 3.480 3.554 4.031 1994-2022 All Grades – Reformulated Areas 3.754 3.812 3.859 3.911 3.994 4.527 1994-2022 Regular 3.368 3.444 3.487 3.530 3.608 4.102 1990-2022 Conventional Areas 3.249 3.330 3.372 3.410 3.486 3.963 1990-2022 Reformulated Areas 3.630 3.690 3.738 3.790 3.874 4.407 1994-2022 Midgrade 3.804 3.867 3.908 3.954 4.025 4.524 1994-2022 Conventional Areas 3.604 3.673 3.710 3.752 3.814 4.292 1994-2022 Reformulated Areas 4.105 4.158 4.204 4.256 4.341 4.872 1994-2022 Premium 4.078 4.141 4.180 4.221 4.296 4.798 1994-2022 Conventional Areas 3.904 3.974 4.009 4.045 4.114 4.592 1994-2022 Reformulated Areas 4.288 4.340 4.384 4.430 4.513 5.044 1994-2022 Diesel (On-Highway) – All Types 3.846 3.951 4.019 4.055 4.104 4.849 1994-2022 Ultra Low Sulfur (15 ppm and Under) 3.846 3.951 4.019 4.055 4.104 4.849 2007-2022 Low Sulfur (Above 15 ppm to 500 ppm) 2007-2008

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.