Local musicians sought to perform in the May-Retta Daze festival April 30 and May 1

Are you a local singer-songwriter or other Cobb County musician who would like to perform for a festival in Marietta this spring?
The May-Retta Daze arts, music, and crafts festival will be held on Marietta Square April 30 and May 1.
The event is also seeking vendors and sponsors.
For more information see the announcement from the City of Marietta website we’ve reprinted below:
MARIETTA – Marietta Parks, Recreation & Facilities is proud to announce that the MAY-RETTA DAZE ARTS, CRAFTS & MUSIC FESTIVAL will return to the Historic Marietta Square on April 30 & May 1, 2022.
May-Retta Daze is a two-day art, crafts & music outdoor festival held annually, around the first weekend in May at the Historic Marietta Square. The festival features exhibitors and artists showcasing handmade goods including painting, pottery, woodwork, metal, glass, fabric, soap, candles and more. In addition to a wide variety of arts & crafts, the Music Festival will showcase various live acoustic musical performances from local artists throughout both days. There is something for everyone with festival food, kid’s zone and live music. Bring the entire family to shop, relax and soak up the sounds on the Marietta Square.
April 30th & May 1st
Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. | Sunday 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Glover Park at Historic Marietta Square, 50 N Park Square NE Marietta, GA 30060
Musician Application
We are seeking local musicians to add to our music festival lineup as part of the 44th Annual May-Retta Daze Festival. Singer/Songwriter musicians (cover and original music) are all welcome to apply. Musicians that are selected to perform on the main stage during peak festival hours based on talent/skill, will receive compensation.
The Musician Application can be found here.
Deadline for application is April 1st.
Completed applications must be sent to ezillweger@mariettaga.gov or mailed to:
City of Marietta Parks, Recreation, and Facilities
Attn: Emily Zillweger
205 Lawrence St NE/ 3rd Floor
PO Box 609
Marietta GA 30061
Arts & Crafts Exhibitor Application
The Arts & Crafts Festival is a juried show, bringing exceptional talent and art to the Square. Interested in becoming a vendor? The application can be found here
.
Sponsorship and Vendor Opportunities
Sponsorships allow us to put on the best event possible! Help us bring the May-retta Daze festival to life! Sponsorship application can be found here.
About the City of Marietta
The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.
However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.
Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau
Marietta city, Georgia
2019 Population Estimates 60,867
Source: Vintage 2019 Population Estimates
Median Household Income $ 57,452
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Persons in poverty, percent 14.0 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher 87.7 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Persons without health insurance, percent 18.1 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Median Housing Value $ 287,600
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Total Housing Units 26,878
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Number of Firms 10,501
Source: 2012 Survey of Business Owners: Company Summary
Male Median Income $ 36,894
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Female Median Income $ 29,239
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Veterans 3,132
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription 84.9 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
