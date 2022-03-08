Local musicians sought to perform in the May-Retta Daze festival April 30 and May 1

Are you a local singer-songwriter or other Cobb County musician who would like to perform for a festival in Marietta this spring?

The May-Retta Daze arts, music, and crafts festival will be held on Marietta Square April 30 and May 1.

The event is also seeking vendors and sponsors.

For more information see the announcement from the City of Marietta website we’ve reprinted below:

MARIETTA – Marietta Parks, Recreation & Facilities is proud to announce that the MAY-RETTA DAZE ARTS, CRAFTS & MUSIC FESTIVAL will return to the Historic Marietta Square on April 30 & May 1, 2022. May-Retta Daze is a two-day art, crafts & music outdoor festival held annually, around the first weekend in May at the Historic Marietta Square. The festival features exhibitors and artists showcasing handmade goods including painting, pottery, woodwork, metal, glass, fabric, soap, candles and more. In addition to a wide variety of arts & crafts, the Music Festival will showcase various live acoustic musical performances from local artists throughout both days. There is something for everyone with festival food, kid’s zone and live music. Bring the entire family to shop, relax and soak up the sounds on the Marietta Square. April 30th & May 1st Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. | Sunday 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Glover Park at Historic Marietta Square, 50 N Park Square NE Marietta, GA 30060 Musician Application We are seeking local musicians to add to our music festival lineup as part of the 44th Annual May-Retta Daze Festival. Singer/Songwriter musicians (cover and original music) are all welcome to apply. Musicians that are selected to perform on the main stage during peak festival hours based on talent/skill, will receive compensation. The Musician Application can be found here. Deadline for application is April 1st. Completed applications must be sent to ezillweger@mariettaga.gov or mailed to: City of Marietta Parks, Recreation, and Facilities Attn: Emily Zillweger 205 Lawrence St NE/ 3rd Floor PO Box 609 Marietta GA 30061 Arts & Crafts Exhibitor Application The Arts & Crafts Festival is a juried show, bringing exceptional talent and art to the Square. Interested in becoming a vendor? The application can be found here . Sponsorship and Vendor Opportunities Sponsorships allow us to put on the best event possible! Help us bring the May-retta Daze festival to life! Sponsorship application can be found here.

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.

However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.

