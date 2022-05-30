Georgia gasoline prices remain above $4, but not much 7-day change

Georgia gasoline price over the past week remained above $4 per gallon, but stayed nearly steady, with a mere one-cent drop.

According to the weekly press release from Montrae Waiters the spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group, Georgia drivers are now paying an average of $4.13 per gallon for regular unleaded.

“Georgia continues to be one of the least expensive states in the U.S. for gas prices,” said Waiters,. “While, prices are appearing to slow down for Georgians, we can anticipate summer gas prices to remain elevated.”

Prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $4.13 at the time of this writing, identical with the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com .

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 2 cents to $4.61. According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 500,000 barrels to 219.7 million barrels last week. Gasoline demand also dipped from 9 million barrels a day to 8.8 million barrels a day, approximately 700,000 barrels a day lower than a year ago. The softening of gas demand has helped minimize price increases ahead of Memorial Day. If demand slows following the holiday weekend, pump price increases could be limited as crude prices remain volatile.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com . Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.