Cobb weather February 17: cloudy with a chance of showers

According to the report from the National Weather Service, our sunny weather of the past week is coming to a close here in Cobb County. The forecast for tomorrow is cloudy with possible showers after 3 p.m. The high should be around 71 degrees.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS weather forecast for the next week, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers after 3 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 71. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night Showers and thunderstorms before 3 a.m., then a slight chance of showers between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Low around 41. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Advertisement

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 55.

Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 32.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 60.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Washington’s Birthday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.