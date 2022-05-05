Cobb County weather Thursday May 5, 2022

We should get a reprieve from rain until tonight or Friday.

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Thursday May 5, with a high temperature of near 89 degrees. Overnight chance of rain is 10 percent, increasing to 90 percent on Friday.

7-day forecast

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia:

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

A 10 percent chance of showers after 5 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 9 a.m. High near 78. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers after 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 85.

April 2022 climate summary for Atlanta area

The climate report shows how much departure from the average temperatures a month has. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Avg Departure from norm Precipitation 2022-04-01 67 48 57.5 -2.0 0.00 2022-04-02 69 48 58.5 -1.2 0.00 2022-04-03 70 48 59.0 -0.9 0.00 2022-04-04 76 48 62.0 1.8 0.00 2022-04-05 66 54 60.0 -0.4 2.18 2022-04-06 73 61 67.0 6.3 0.89 2022-04-07 70 51 60.5 -0.4 0.02 2022-04-08 59 45 52.0 -9.2 0.00 2022-04-09 57 41 49.0 -12.4 0.01 2022-04-10 74 38 56.0 -5.7 0.00 2022-04-11 71 50 60.5 -1.4 0.00 2022-04-12 82 57 69.5 7.3 0.00 2022-04-13 77 64 70.5 8.0 0.00 2022-04-14 77 56 66.5 3.8 0.12 2022-04-15 77 48 62.5 -0.5 0.00 2022-04-16 73 59 66.0 2.8 1.05 2022-04-17 73 60 66.5 3.0 T 2022-04-18 73 49 61.0 -2.8 0.01 2022-04-19 64 42 53.0 -11.0 0.00 2022-04-20 72 45 58.5 -5.8 0.00 2022-04-21 76 55 65.5 0.9 0.00 2022-04-22 82 58 70.0 5.2 0.00 2022-04-23 81 60 70.5 5.4 0.00 2022-04-24 80 60 70.0 4.6 0.00 2022-04-25 84 62 73.0 7.4 0.00 2022-04-26 72 56 64.0 -1.9 0.09 2022-04-27 77 47 62.0 -4.2 0.00 2022-04-28 78 53 65.5 -0.9 0.00 2022-04-29 80 57 68.5 1.8 0.00 2022-04-30 81 59 70.0 3.0 0.00 Sum 2211 1579 – – 4.37 Average 73.7 52.6 63.2 0.0 – Normal 73.8 52.5 63.2 – 3.81

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area .

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

