Cobb County weather forecast for Saturday April 30

The weather is expected to be somewhat mixed Saturday, April 30, in Cobb County.

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies in Cobb County early Saturday, with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. The high is expected to be near 81 degrees.

7-day forecast

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia:

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Saturday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Sunday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 9 p.m.. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Wednesday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Friday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83.

March 2022 climate summary for Atlanta area

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2022-03-01 69 42 55.5 3.6 0.00 2022-03-02 78 47 62.5 10.3 0.00 2022-03-03 80 51 65.5 13.1 0.00 2022-03-04 77 53 65.0 12.3 0.00 2022-03-05 78 51 64.5 11.6 0.00 2022-03-06 80 58 69.0 15.8 0.00 2022-03-07 75 55 65.0 11.6 0.15 2022-03-08 55 46 50.5 -3.2 1.16 2022-03-09 57 49 53.0 -0.9 0.45 2022-03-10 68 46 57.0 2.8 0.00 2022-03-11 59 48 53.5 -0.9 T 2022-03-12 54 28 41.0 -13.6 1.07 2022-03-13 55 25 40.0 -14.9 0.00 2022-03-14 66 37 51.5 -3.6 0.00 2022-03-15 68 48 58.0 2.6 0.32 2022-03-16 65 53 59.0 3.4 0.97 2022-03-17 74 49 61.5 5.6 0.00 2022-03-18 60 53 56.5 0.4 0.77 2022-03-19 67 48 57.5 1.2 T 2022-03-20 69 41 55.0 -1.6 0.00 2022-03-21 73 44 58.5 1.7 0.00 2022-03-22 76 51 63.5 6.4 T 2022-03-23 77 58 67.5 10.2 0.52 2022-03-24 68 46 57.0 -0.5 0.00 2022-03-25 63 47 55.0 -2.8 0.00 2022-03-26 65 46 55.5 -2.5 0.00 2022-03-27 65 43 54.0 -4.3 0.00 2022-03-28 67 42 54.5 -4.0 0.00 2022-03-29 75 51 63.0 4.3 0.00 2022-03-30 83 55 69.0 10.0 0.00 2022-03-31 73 53 63.0 3.8 0.65 Sum 2139 1464 – – 6.06 Average 69.0 47.2 58.1 2.5 – Normal 65.9 45.3 55.6 – 4.68

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

