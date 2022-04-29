Marietta-based CW Matthews wins biggest slice from $124,457,617 in March GDOT contracts

Marietta-based C.W. Matthews won the biggest slice from a total of $124,457,617 in March GDOT contracts.

The company was awarded a $51 million contract for a widening and reconstruction project that will cover 4.503 miles on SR 92 from Old Burnt Hickory Road to US 41/SR 3 in Paulding County.

This contract represents 45 percent of the total awards.

The second largest contract, awarded to Wright Brothers Construction from Charleston, Tennessee, is a bridge project over Little Tallapoosa River in Carroll County, worth approximately $10 million. This contract and three other bridge construction projects, represent 22 percent of the awarded funds.

There was one construction project for a roundabout on SR 14 to SR 41 in Coweta County worth approximately $3 million that represents three percent of the awarded funds.

Resurfacing projects accounted for 24 percent, or approximately $27 million, of the funds.

The remaining six percent is an assortment of safety projects statewide.

The March awards bring the total construction contracts for Fiscal Year 2022 to $240 million.

For more information:

The Award Announcement list (includes rejected and or deferred projects). Bids for Design-Bid-Build projects were received on March 18, and contracts were awarded to the lowest qualified bidders on April 1.

The Supplemental Award Announcement (includes previously deferred projects that have now

been let).

About the Georgia Department of Transportation

The GDOT describes itself as follows:

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.

The GDOT’s governing body is the 14-member State Transportation Board. The board is chosen by the state legislative delegations of each of the 14 congressional districts in Georgia. The board members serve five-year terms.

The board is currently chaired by Emily Dunn from the 9th Congressional District.

The State Transportation Board chooses the commissioner, currently Russell R. McMurry.