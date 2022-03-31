Cobb weather April 1: sunny with a high near 63

According to the report from the National Weather Service, we should have sunny skies here in Cobb County on Friday April 1 with a high near 63.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 63. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. East wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 69.

Sunday Night

Clear, with a low around 43.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Tuesday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 68. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Wednesday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

