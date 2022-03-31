Spring into Spring in Powder Springs

The City of Powder Springs distributed the following press release about their second annual “Spring into Spring” downtown festival.

To celebrate its vibrant business and community offerings, and mark the return of warmer temperatures, the City of Powder Springs will host its second-annual “Spring Into Spring” downtown festival from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 9.

The free, family-friendly event will be appropriate for all ages and will feature live music performed by Boogie Down. A selection of food trucks will be parked along Marietta Street in the downtown area, with food vendors to include Zaxby’s, Smith’s Gourmet Creations, Linear Park Cafe, Decorative Funnel Cakes and more. Downtown restaurants and shops will be open, though a portion of the roadway will be closed to vehicle traffic to accommodate pedestrians.

A petting zoo and other activities also will be offered, and those who complete an activity card after visiting all participating businesses and vendors will be entered to win a prize. Cards will be available at the City of Powder Springs tent.

Attendees are also invited to take part in the city’s Easter Egg Quest, which begins April 2 and runs until April 18. Fifty wooden Easter eggs will be hidden in the downtown area & park. Egg hunters are encouraged to take a picture with their favorite egg and share on social media by tagging the city and using the hashtag #PSEggQuest.

For more information on the “Spring Into Spring” Event, contact Sherry Garner at sgarner@cityofpowdersprings.org.