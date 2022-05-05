Rep. David Scott visits Rodale Center to discuss organic farming

U.S. Representative David Scott of Georgia’s 13th Congressional District, which includes the southern portion of Cobb County, paid a visit to the Rodale Institute Southeast Organic Center.

The Southeast Organic Center is located at Many Fold Farm, owned by Rebecca and Ross Williams, in Chattahoochee Hills in the 13th Congressional District.

According to a press release from Scott’s office, the purpose of the visit was “to discuss the role of regenerative organic agriculture in strengthening the nation’s food supply and to highlight the research being conducted within the Rodale Institute’s network of farms.”

Scott was joined by Jeff Moyer, CEO of the Rodale Institute, Jeff Tkach, Rodale’s CIO, CheFarmer Matthew Raiford, the co-owner of Strong Roots 9, Gilliard Farms, and board chair for Georgia Organics, Steve Nygren, Serenbe Founder & CEO, and several local farmers.

“It was a pleasure meeting with the farmers and researchers right here in my district, who are at the tip of the spear when it comes to regenerative organic agriculture,” said Scott in the press release. “American families rely on agricultural infrastructure for their produce and groceries every day, and it is imperative for our nation’s food supply that we continue to implement policy at the federal level that not only bolsters sustainable farming practices, but also mitigates the effects of climate change.”

“The greatest benefit of putting more carbon into the soil is that we can actually increase crop productivity and the resilience of agroecosystem services. That alone would be enough reason to make it a global priority,” said Moyer. “We know farmers are the backbone of our country, and they are struggling in this new paradigm of uncertainty. We have the uncertainty of weather, markets, and supply chains. Yet, we have the tools in our very hands to make change and we need to bring back predictability and resiliency into the farm community so we can have a brighter future.”

“We’re just so proud and so delighted that Chairman Scott is in this leadership role at this key time for our food systems,” said Nygren.

“Life begins on the farm,” said Raiford. “We need to work now to regenerate the soil under our feet, just as my family has nurtured our farm for six generations. It’s important work that we can all do together, to make a healthier future for everyone.”

About the Rodale Institute

Since its founding by J.I. Rodale in 1947, Rodale Institute has been the most prominent promoter of organic gardening practices in the U.S., and spread the philosophy widely through “Organic Gardening” magazine.

Rodale bought a rundown farm in Pennsylvania in 1940, and began experimenting with organic growing techniques. He founded the Soil and Health Foundation in 1947—which became the Rodale Institute.