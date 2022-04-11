Weather forecast for Cobb County: Tuesday April 12

According to the report from the National Weather Service , it should be sunny here in Cobb County on Tuesday April 12 with a high near 80 degrees.

7-day forecast

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia:

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Advertisement

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9am, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers before 9am. Sunny, with a high near 75.

Friday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers after 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Saturday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Sunday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Monday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.

March 2022 climate summary for Atlanta area

2022-03-01 69 42 55.5 3.6 9 0 0.00 0.0 0 2022-03-02 78 47 62.5 10.3 2 0 0.00 0.0 0 2022-03-03 80 51 65.5 13.1 0 1 0.00 0.0 0 2022-03-04 77 53 65.0 12.3 0 0 0.00 0.0 M 2022-03-05 78 51 64.5 11.6 0 0 0.00 0.0 0 2022-03-06 80 58 69.0 15.8 0 4 0.00 0.0 M 2022-03-07 75 55 65.0 11.6 0 0 0.15 0.0 0 2022-03-08 55 46 50.5 -3.2 14 0 1.16 0.0 0 2022-03-09 57 49 53.0 -0.9 12 0 0.45 0.0 0 2022-03-10 68 46 57.0 2.8 8 0 0.00 0.0 M 2022-03-11 59 48 53.5 -0.9 11 0 T 0.0 0 2022-03-12 54 28 41.0 -13.6 24 0 1.07 M M 2022-03-13 55 25 40.0 -14.9 25 0 0.00 0.0 M 2022-03-14 66 37 51.5 -3.6 13 0 0.00 0.0 M 2022-03-15 68 48 58.0 2.6 7 0 0.32 0.0 0 2022-03-16 65 53 59.0 3.4 6 0 0.97 0.0 M 2022-03-17 74 49 61.5 5.6 3 0 0.00 0.0 M 2022-03-18 60 53 56.5 0.4 8 0 0.77 0.0 M 2022-03-19 67 48 57.5 1.2 7 0 T M M 2022-03-20 69 41 55.0 -1.6 10 0 0.00 0.0 0 2022-03-21 73 44 58.5 1.7 6 0 0.00 0.0 0 2022-03-22 76 51 63.5 6.4 1 0 T 0.0 M 2022-03-23 77 58 67.5 10.2 0 3 0.52 0.0 M 2022-03-24 68 46 57.0 -0.5 8 0 0.00 0.0 M 2022-03-25 63 47 55.0 -2.8 10 0 0.00 0.0 M 2022-03-26 65 46 55.5 -2.5 9 0 0.00 0.0 0 2022-03-27 65 43 54.0 -4.3 11 0 0.00 0.0 M 2022-03-28 67 42 54.5 -4.0 10 0 0.00 0.0 0 2022-03-29 75 51 63.0 4.3 2 0 0.00 0.0 M 2022-03-30 83 55 69.0 10.0 0 4 0.00 0.0 M 2022-03-31 73 53 63.0 3.8 2 0 0.65 0.0 0 Sum 2139 1464 – – 218 12 6.06 0.0 – Average 69.0 47.2 58.1 2.5 – – – – 0.0 Normal 65.9 45.3 55.6 – 308 17 4.68 0.4 –

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link .