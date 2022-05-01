Afternoon weather update for Cobb County May 1 with climate summary for April

The National Weather Service forecasts a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in Cobb County on May 1 after 2 p.m. with a high near 79.

7-day forecast

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia:

Today

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Wednesday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Friday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Saturday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

April 2022 climate summary for Atlanta area

The climate report shows how much departure from the average temperatures a month has. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Avg Departure from norm Precipitation 2022-04-01 67 48 57.5 -2.0 0.00 2022-04-02 69 48 58.5 -1.2 0.00 2022-04-03 70 48 59.0 -0.9 0.00 2022-04-04 76 48 62.0 1.8 0.00 2022-04-05 66 54 60.0 -0.4 2.18 2022-04-06 73 61 67.0 6.3 0.89 2022-04-07 70 51 60.5 -0.4 0.02 2022-04-08 59 45 52.0 -9.2 0.00 2022-04-09 57 41 49.0 -12.4 0.01 2022-04-10 74 38 56.0 -5.7 0.00 2022-04-11 71 50 60.5 -1.4 0.00 2022-04-12 82 57 69.5 7.3 0.00 2022-04-13 77 64 70.5 8.0 0.00 2022-04-14 77 56 66.5 3.8 0.12 2022-04-15 77 48 62.5 -0.5 0.00 2022-04-16 73 59 66.0 2.8 1.05 2022-04-17 73 60 66.5 3.0 T 2022-04-18 73 49 61.0 -2.8 0.01 2022-04-19 64 42 53.0 -11.0 0.00 2022-04-20 72 45 58.5 -5.8 0.00 2022-04-21 76 55 65.5 0.9 0.00 2022-04-22 82 58 70.0 5.2 0.00 2022-04-23 81 60 70.5 5.4 0.00 2022-04-24 80 60 70.0 4.6 0.00 2022-04-25 84 62 73.0 7.4 0.00 2022-04-26 72 56 64.0 -1.9 0.09 2022-04-27 77 47 62.0 -4.2 0.00 2022-04-28 78 53 65.5 -0.9 0.00 2022-04-29 80 57 68.5 1.8 0.00 2022-04-30 81 59 70.0 3.0 0.00 Sum 2211 1579 – – 4.37 Average 73.7 52.6 63.2 0.0 – Normal 73.8 52.5 63.2 – 3.81

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

