Cobb County weather forecast for Tuesday April 25

The National Weather Service forecasts a 50 percent chance of showers in Cobb County on Tuesday April 25, with a high near 70 degrees.

7-day forecast

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia:

Tuesday

A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 74. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Wednesday Night

Clear, with a low around 49. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light northeast after midnight.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 78.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Sunday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Monday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

March 2022 climate summary for Atlanta area

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2022-03-01 69 42 55.5 3.6 0.00 2022-03-02 78 47 62.5 10.3 0.00 2022-03-03 80 51 65.5 13.1 0.00 2022-03-04 77 53 65.0 12.3 0.00 2022-03-05 78 51 64.5 11.6 0.00 2022-03-06 80 58 69.0 15.8 0.00 2022-03-07 75 55 65.0 11.6 0.15 2022-03-08 55 46 50.5 -3.2 1.16 2022-03-09 57 49 53.0 -0.9 0.45 2022-03-10 68 46 57.0 2.8 0.00 2022-03-11 59 48 53.5 -0.9 T 2022-03-12 54 28 41.0 -13.6 1.07 2022-03-13 55 25 40.0 -14.9 0.00 2022-03-14 66 37 51.5 -3.6 0.00 2022-03-15 68 48 58.0 2.6 0.32 2022-03-16 65 53 59.0 3.4 0.97 2022-03-17 74 49 61.5 5.6 0.00 2022-03-18 60 53 56.5 0.4 0.77 2022-03-19 67 48 57.5 1.2 T 2022-03-20 69 41 55.0 -1.6 0.00 2022-03-21 73 44 58.5 1.7 0.00 2022-03-22 76 51 63.5 6.4 T 2022-03-23 77 58 67.5 10.2 0.52 2022-03-24 68 46 57.0 -0.5 0.00 2022-03-25 63 47 55.0 -2.8 0.00 2022-03-26 65 46 55.5 -2.5 0.00 2022-03-27 65 43 54.0 -4.3 0.00 2022-03-28 67 42 54.5 -4.0 0.00 2022-03-29 75 51 63.0 4.3 0.00 2022-03-30 83 55 69.0 10.0 0.00 2022-03-31 73 53 63.0 3.8 0.65 Sum 2139 1464 – – 6.06 Average 69.0 47.2 58.1 2.5 – Normal 65.9 45.3 55.6 – 4.68

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link .