Cobb weather February 10: Sunny, high near 51

According to the report from the National Weather Service, we should have sunny skies again on Thursday February 10 in Cobb County, with a high near 61 degrees.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 61. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 38. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Advertisement

Friday Sunny, with a high near 63. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Friday Night Clear, with a low around 41.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 62.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 27.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 51.

Monday Night Clear, with a low around 28.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 53.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events. Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link.