Cobb County weather Monday April 25

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Monday April 25, 2022, with a high in the mid-80s.

7-day forecast

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia:

Monday

Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tuesday

Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Wednesday Night

Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Thursday

Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Friday

Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Saturday

Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Sunday

Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

March 2022 climate summary for Atlanta area

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2022-03-01 69 42 55.5 3.6 0.00 2022-03-02 78 47 62.5 10.3 0.00 2022-03-03 80 51 65.5 13.1 0.00 2022-03-04 77 53 65.0 12.3 0.00 2022-03-05 78 51 64.5 11.6 0.00 2022-03-06 80 58 69.0 15.8 0.00 2022-03-07 75 55 65.0 11.6 0.15 2022-03-08 55 46 50.5 -3.2 1.16 2022-03-09 57 49 53.0 -0.9 0.45 2022-03-10 68 46 57.0 2.8 0.00 2022-03-11 59 48 53.5 -0.9 T 2022-03-12 54 28 41.0 -13.6 1.07 2022-03-13 55 25 40.0 -14.9 0.00 2022-03-14 66 37 51.5 -3.6 0.00 2022-03-15 68 48 58.0 2.6 0.32 2022-03-16 65 53 59.0 3.4 0.97 2022-03-17 74 49 61.5 5.6 0.00 2022-03-18 60 53 56.5 0.4 0.77 2022-03-19 67 48 57.5 1.2 T 2022-03-20 69 41 55.0 -1.6 0.00 2022-03-21 73 44 58.5 1.7 0.00 2022-03-22 76 51 63.5 6.4 T 2022-03-23 77 58 67.5 10.2 0.52 2022-03-24 68 46 57.0 -0.5 0.00 2022-03-25 63 47 55.0 -2.8 0.00 2022-03-26 65 46 55.5 -2.5 0.00 2022-03-27 65 43 54.0 -4.3 0.00 2022-03-28 67 42 54.5 -4.0 0.00 2022-03-29 75 51 63.0 4.3 0.00 2022-03-30 83 55 69.0 10.0 0.00 2022-03-31 73 53 63.0 3.8 0.65 Sum 2139 1464 – – 6.06 Average 69.0 47.2 58.1 2.5 – Normal 65.9 45.3 55.6 – 4.68

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

