Georgia House District 45 special election runoff plus advance voting for primary and nonpartisan general elections begin next week

The Cobb County website posted the following reminders about the upcoming elections in May:

Cobb Elections is preparing for a Special Runoff in the House District 45 special election, and Advance Voting for the May 24th primary election.

May 3 Special Runoff-old HD45

Check if eligible on www.Cobbelections.org or call 770-528-2581. Must live in old House District 45 before redistricting.

Absentee applications are accepted thru April 22

Advance voting starts Saturday, April 23

Election Day polling place change for voters assigned to precinct Mt. Bethel 03 – will vote at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, instead of the East Cobb Government Center.

Download the flyer for the HD45 special election here

May 24 primary

Registration deadline is April 25

Absentee ballots will start mailing on April 25

Absentee applications are accepted thru May 13

Advance voting starts May 2

Some Election Day polling places and voter districts have changed – check MVP for polling places and sample ballots www.mvp.sos.ga.gov

Download the information sheet on Advance Voting for the May 24 primary here

Background on the HD-45 special election

Republican Mitchell Kaye and Democrat James Dustin McCormick will face off in the special election runoff to occupy the remainder of Matt Dollar’s term in Georgia state House District 45.

Dollar resigned from the seat in this East Cobb district to take a job with the Technical College System of Georgia.

Dollar’s term would have ended at the end of this year, so whoever wins the election ultimately will only serve for about seven months.

The general election to decide who will serve HD-45 for the first full term after Dollar’s resignation will take place November 8 of this year.

Upcoming election calendar

The following is the election calendar for the remainder of the year:

Election Deadline to register to vote in the election Date of the election Special Election Runoff – Georgia House District 45 ONLY March 7, 2022 May 3, 2022 General Primary Election, Nonpartisan General Election, and Special Election April 25, 2022 May 24, 2022 General Primary Election, Nonpartisan General Election, and Special Election Runoff April 25, 2022 June 21, 2022 General Primary Election Runoff for Federal Races May 23, 2022 June 21, 2022 General Election/Special Election October 11, 2022 ** November 8, 2022 General Election/Special Election Runoff October 11, 2022 December 6, 2022 General Election Runoff for Federal Races November 7, 2022 December 6, 2022