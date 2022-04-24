Serious injury car/motorcycle crash in Marietta

According to Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P.) Unit is investigating a serious injury motor vehicle crash that happened on Saturday April 23, 2022, at 4:18 p.m. on Delk Road at Franklin Gateway.

Investigators report that a 2018 Honda Accord being driven by a thirty-eight-year-old Marietta man was stopped on Delk Road at Franklin Gateway, waiting to turn south onto Franklin Gateway.

A 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by a forty-four-year-old Lithia Springs man was traveling west on Delk Road approaching Franklin Gateway, with a nine-year-old passenger.

For reasons unknown, the driver of the Honda left his turn lane and attempted to cross over multiple westbound lanes of Delk Road. The Honda entered the path of the motorcycle as it approached the intersection. The motorcycle struck the Honda, ejecting the man and his nine-year-old female passenger.

Both the operator of the motorcycle and his juvenile passenger were seriously injured.

The man was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. The juvenile female passenger was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

The crash remains under investigation and anyone with additional information is asked to contact S.T.E.P. Investigator Thomas Ayres at (770) 794-5384.

