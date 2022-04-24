Hot Topics

Missing at-risk Marietta man located and is back safe at home

Photo of James Barnett who was missing but is now found

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson April 24, 2022

Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department distributed the following happy news this afternoon

***UPDATE***

April 24, 2022, 6:45 PM

Mr. Barnett has been located, is safe and has been reunited with his family. 

The Marietta Police Department would like to thank the media and public for helping spread the word about his situation!  An alert citizen found Mr. Barnett in Atlanta and assisted him in contacting his family.   

Original story

Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department issued the following appeal to the public:

Sixty-two-year-old James Barnett was reported missing this afternoon. Barnett was last seen leaving Target (2201 Cobb Pkwy SE, Smyrna GA 30080) yesterday at approximately 4:00 PM. According to his family, Barnett has dementia and does not have a cell phone with him. Barnett was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a long sleeve gray shirt, a teal Charlotte Hornets ball cap, and blue slides with black socks. Please contact 911 or the Marietta Police Department if you have any information regarding his location.

Photos of James Barnett provided by the Marietta Police Department

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.

However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.

Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau:

Marietta city, Georgia

People


Population, Census, April 1, 202060972
Population, Census, April 1, 201056579
Age and Sex
Persons under 5 years, percent 6.7%
Persons under 18 years, percent 21.8%
Persons 65 years and over, percent 13.2%
Female persons, percent 49.9%
Race and Hispanic Origin
White alone, percent 53.4%
Black or African American alone, percent(a) 32.3%
American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a) 0.6%
Asian alone, percent(a) 1.9%
Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a) 0.0%
Two or More Races, percent 4.7%
Hispanic or Latino, percent(b) 15.7%
White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent 46.4%
Population Characteristics
Veterans, 2016-20202678
Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-202016.6%
Housing
Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-202044.0%
Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020$310,100
Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020$1,856
Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020$526
Median gross rent, 2016-2020$1,145
Families & Living Arrangements
Households, 2016-202024148
Persons per household, 2016-20202.39
Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-202077.9%
Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-202023.7%
Computer and Internet Use
Households with a computer, percent, 2016-202095.1%
Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-202086.6%
Education
High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202088.6%
Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202044.0%
Health
With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-20206.3%
Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent 20.2%
Economy
In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202067.2%
In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202061.2%
Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)264544
Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000)(c)1584232
Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000)(c)1129407
Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)1976915
Total retail sales per capita, 2012(c)$33,875
Transportation
Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-202028.5
Income & Poverty
Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$59,594
Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$36,112
Persons in poverty, percent 14.1%

Businesses
All firms, 201210501
Men-owned firms, 20124934
Women-owned firms, 20124186
Minority-owned firms, 20124286
Nonminority-owned firms, 20125502
Veteran-owned firms, 20121015
Nonveteran-owned firms, 20128663

Geography
Population per square mile, 20102451.4
Land area in square miles, 201023.08
