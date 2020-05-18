Marietta police report two serious-injury crashes

The Marietta Police Department reports that two crashes resulting in serious injuries took place in Marietta, the first on Wednesday May 13, the second on Saturday May 16.

On Wednesday May 16 a multi-vehicle collision took place on I-75 in the northbound lanes near South Marietta Parkway.

[It is the policy of the Cobb County Courier to redact the names of suspects and defendants until either a guilty verdict or a guilty plea results.]

The public information release from Ofc. Chuck McPhilamy described that accident as follows:

Twenty-five-year-old [defendant 1] of Jackson, Mississippi was driving his 2013 Hyundai Elantra Northbound on Interstate 75 and attempted to pass a 2016 Lexus ES350 being driven by thirty-year-old Wesley Jackson of Kennesaw, Georgia. During the lane change the two vehicles collided causing [defendant 1] to lose control of the Hyundai. The Hyundai struck the median wall before reentering the roadway and striking a tractor-trailer being driven by fifty-four-year-old Clifton Carter of Orange Park, Florida. [Defendant 1] and his passenger, twenty-five-year-old [defendant 2] also of Jackson, Mississippi were both transported to WellStar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries. Warrant 20-W-3751 was secured, charging [defendant 1] with (13) separate moving violations including Driving Under the Influence, Open container, Reckless and Speeding (113 MPH in a 65 MPH). The passenger in his vehicle, [defendant 2] was charged with possession of marijuana, open container and not wearing his seatbelt. The crash remains under investigation and additional charges may be filed. Anyone who witnessed this accident is urged to contact Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Investigator St. Onge at 770-794-5352.

The second accident took place Saturday May 16 at 5:40 p.m. on Whitlock Avenue near the intersection of Manning Road.

The public information release describes the accident as follows:

Fifty-year-old Lisa Allen of Marietta was driving her 2013 Ford Escape Eastbound on Whitlock when for unknown reasons she accelerated, left the roadway and crashed in a 2011 Mercedes Benz E350 that was parked and unoccupied at 775 Whitlock Avenue. After striking the Mercedes, the Escape then struck a 2007 International tractor-trailer that was also parked and unoccupied. Allen was transported to WellStar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries. The crash, believed to have been the result of a medical incident, remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed this accident is urged to contact Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Investigator Johnson at 770-794-5384.