Marietta Police Department announces promotions

Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department distributed the following announcement about promotions in the department (all photos provided by the Marietta Police Department):

The Marietta Police Department is honored to announce the promotions of Major Mike Goins, Lieutenant Gretchen Ingram, and Sergeant Heath Edmondson. At a promotion ceremony this afternoon, Interim Chief of Police Marty Ferrell welcomed the promotees and their families. He emphasized how each promotion, at every rank, helps shape the future of our department. He explained to the families in attendance that the process behind these promotions is taken very seriously and promotional candidates are rated on overall competence, experience, training, extensive testing, and a history of excellent job performance. He recognized the tenure and accomplishments of each individual being promoted and thanked them for their dedication and ongoing service to our community before inviting their families to pin their loved ones with their new badge. Major Goins was pinned by his son Tyler, Lieutenant Ingram was pinned by her daughter Madeleine, and Sergeant Edmondson was pinned by his wife Stephanie. Following is a biographical sketch and photo of each of our new promotees:

Major Mike Goins

Major Mike Goins has been a member of the Marietta Police Department for thirty-six years. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Shorter University, and a Master of Science in Public Administration from Columbus State University. During Major Goins’ career, he has served in various assignments throughout the department including Uniform Patrol, Investigative Services, Crime Interdiction Unit as both an officer and supervisor, Community Response Unit, Support Services, Security Services, and STEP supervisor. He was notably the department’s first School Resource Officer. Major Goins has received numerous awards throughout his career to include the Fraternal Order of Police Officer of the Year Award, the City Manager’s Award, the department’s Difference Maker’s Award, and the Outstanding Community Contribution Award. He is the founder of the Marietta Police Athletic League (PAL), and he created and managed the cheerleading teams as well as the boys’ and girls’ basketball teams at the Marietta Sixth Grade Academy.

Advertisement

Lieutenant Gretchen Ingram

Lieutenant Gretchen Ingram has been a member of the Marietta Police Department for twenty-three years. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Kennesaw State University. During her career, she has served on all three shifts of Uniform Patrol as well as special assignments including Field Training Officer, Gang Resistance Education and Training Officer, School Resource Officer, Community Response Unit, Investigative Services, Honor Guard, and Critical Response Team. While serving in the Investigative Unit she was also a member of the MATCH (Metro Atlanta Child Exploitation Child Task Force) and ICAC (Internet Crimes Against Children) Task Forces. Lieutenant Ingram holds POST certifications for Instructor Training, Intermediate, Advanced, Supervision and Management and was instrumental in bringing the RADkids and the RADwomen’s programs to the citizens of Marietta.

Sergeant Heath Edmondson

Sergeant Heath Edmondson has been a member of the Marietta Police Department for fourteen years. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree from Columbia Southern University. Sergeant Edmondson moved to the Marietta area while playing baseball at Southern Polytechnic State University and discovered that he wanted to work with the Marietta Police Department during his time there. During his career, he has served on Uniform Patrol Day Watch and Evening Watch and most recently could be found on the Marietta Square as our Square Ambassador and Parking Enforcement Officer. Sergeant Edmondson has served as a Field Training Officer for eleven years and previously served on the Critical Response Team for nine years. Sergeant Edmondson is a certified instructor and he taught at the police academy and has also assisted with the Marietta Police Athletic League as well as other programs throughout his career.

Our entire department wish Major Goins, Lieutenant Ingram and Sergeant Edmondson success and good fortune as they begin serving in their new roles.